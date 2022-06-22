Improving the soil

One of the most effective ways to ensure plant health is to make sure the soil is healthy. Sometimes we forget soil itself is a living organism. There can be thousands of different species in just one square yard of soil. When healthy, the soil ecosystem provides plants with access to air, water and nutrients.

Love your plants? Then, show the soil some love.

One way to keep soil healthy is to cover it with organic mulch. Freshly chipped trees or deciduous leaves composted for at least a year (also referred to as leaf mold) not only conserve moisture and keep weeds at bay but provide food for both plants and soil organisms. Two to four inches of chips or one to two inches of leaf mold is ideal.

When this organic mulch disappears, it means the soil is digesting it. If it does not disappear and, instead, undecomposed material seems to be building up, it could be too much of a good thing. Be careful not to overdo.

A soil test is an excellent way to better understand the soil ecosystem, particularly when planning a new garden area. The soil test can indicate if there is the excessive nutrient buildup and give a baseline for soil pH and texture. The test prevents gardeners from unnecessary expense and effort of applying fertilizer if it is not needed. University of Nebraska Extension has more information on soil testing online at: lancaster.unl.edu/hort/articles/2011/SoilTest.shtml

Avoid tilling the soil. Tilling can upend the microenvironment in the soil by disrupting and weakening soil properties, leading to reduction in the soil’s ability to hold water, more potential for erosion and loss of organic matter. The garden will be more productive without this disruption. Feeling an uncontrollable urge to till? Then please use hand tools to limit the damage.

Minimize chemical pesticides to preserve beneficial soil microbes as well as beneficial insects. Hand picking larger pests or using water to wash them off plants will do less harm than chemicals.

In a vegetable garden, crop rotation is important to reduce disease and prevent depletion of nutrients in the soil. Try planting garlic where the lettuce was last year and carrots where previously there were onions.

Finally, the best way to assure healthy soil is observation. Keep an eye on the plants. Summer is the perfect time for it. How do the plants look? Are leaves yellow? If so, the soil may have nutrient deficiencies. Are plants growing? Do they look healthy? If so, it is likely the soil is also healthy.

Since 2004, Mari Lane Gewecke has been a Master Gardener volunteer, affiliated with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus program. She is also a self-employed planning consultant.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0