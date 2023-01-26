Winter tends to keep us indoors, with the opportunity to consider plants we might enjoy in the house. There are benefits. Studies have shown indoor gardening can lower stress levels and enhance mood, not to mention improve air quality.

It’s important to select houseplant(s) best suited to conditions of the home, ability and interest in providing care and personal preferences.

Among the considerations is the amount of light available. Some plants need direct light and should have a south or west-facing window. Kalanchoe grows and blooms indoors if it’s in bright enough light. Other houseplants are satisfied with less light, which might be away from a window with some light still getting to the plant. I have a few plants that are perfectly happy in low-light conditions and can grow in a corner of the room. Sansevieria – aka snake plant – is a good example of such a plant.

Including light as a consideration, where to put the plant – or perhaps where a plant will enhance a space – becomes the next selection deliberation. Prefer a table or shelf? That limits the size of the plant; a good choice might be bird’s nest snake plant (Sansevieria trifasciata 'Hahnii'). If the plant is to be hung from the ceiling, an ivy is a great option. How about using a plant to fill a space? A floor plant is a lovely natural decoration. I have several: dieffenbachia, weeping fig (Ficus benjamina), umbrella grass (Cyperus alternifolius) and yucca (Yucca gigantea), among others.

Many of us say we want blooming plants, noting we would like some color. I need to remind myself that green is a color. Having a blooming plant indoors is not impossible, though, if green is not enough color. The Kalanchoe is an option, as mentioned above. The bonus with that plant is it can go outside all summer and keep blooming.

Level of interest in indoor gardening is the last – and perhaps the most important – consideration for houseplant selection. Just how much time and attention do you have or want to spend caring for plants? If indoor gardening is your thing – checking soil conditions, examining foliage for pests, assuring adequate moisture through watering and misting – a Boston fern might be right up your alley.

Less than enthused about daily gardening but can check on it once a week or so? Succulents might be a good choice (which again includes the kalanchoe). If even a weekly check-in is too much, heartleaf philodendron (Philodendron hederaceum) is very hard to kill.

And for those who would prefer to just have a plant-like thing as décor and, quite frankly, might not notice if it were missing, there are some lovely silk plants at the local craft store.