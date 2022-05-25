Give insects a break

Two years ago, I watched famed ecologist and conservationist Doug Tallamy give a presentation to the folks at Audubon Florida (thank you, Zoom). The presentation was entitled “A Guide to Restore the Little Things that Run the World.” Tallamy, an entomologist by training, discussed the specialized interactions among plant material, insects and birds.

He noted that life as we know it depends on insects and, for us to survive, we must find ways for them to thrive. Some specific types of insects are in fact necessary for other species to exist. Most birds, for example, rear their young on insects, primarily caterpillars. Think about it. Caterpillars are large and nutritious; they are also soft, making them easy to stuff down the throat of a baby bird without hurting them.

Gardeners concerned that caterpillars will defoliate shade trees can take a lesson from Tallamy, who commented about his white oak tree: “I counted 410 caterpillars, of 19 different species, just walking around this oak for half an hour one July day last summer. It wasn’t defoliated. You couldn’t see the holes.”

One of my favorite bird species, the black-capped chickadee, requires literally thousands of caterpillars to raise their young. With a pair of chickadees on my property, I look forward to them taking care of any caterpillar issues this summer.

Love fireflies and hate slugs? Firefly larvae live in soil and feed on slugs and snails. Broad-spectrum insecticides used on turf can negatively affect those firefly larvae. To attract more fireflies, try reducing or eliminating use of lawn chemicals.

Only a tiny percentage (1-5%, depending on which research source is referenced) are truly pests; most insects are beneficial, or at least benign. Since pesticides cannot tell good insects from the bad, they can kill beneficial insects along with pests. And, while not intended for pest control, herbicides and fungicides can disrupt molecular processes in insects, also resulting in death.

An alternative to pesticide use is to learn more about plants in the landscape and insects that can help and hurt them. When buying new plants, choose varieties resistant to pests, especially native plants. Regularly inspect the garden to identify both pests and the beneficial insects that prey on those pests. For example, when finding aphids on a plant, note if ladybugs are also present. Just one adult ladybug can eat 50 aphids a day. Green lacewings, in the larval stage, also eat aphids as well as white flies.

Beneficial insects – aka natural predators – are nature’s way of handling large populations of insect pests, and they do it without contaminating the water supply.

Try to accept that some insect pest activity is simply part of the natural landscape. Ponder this while gardening this summer: If something is not eating your plants, then your garden is not part of the ecosystem.

Since 2004, Mari Lane Gewecke has been a Master Gardener volunteer, affiliated with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus program. She is also a self-employed planning consultant.

