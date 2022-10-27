Gardening: Things to do in November

As gardening season comes to a close, there are still plenty of things to do.

It is never too late to start planning for spring or next summer. And it is a good time to inventory seeds, tools and other gardening equipment before packing them away for the winter. Make a list of seeds to purchase next spring and any needed replacement tools or supplies.

Seeds from coneflowers and black-eyed Susans (along with many other perennials) can be collected and saved for planting next spring. Remove seeds from the seedpod and allow to dry, then place in an envelope (note the name of the seed and date collected) and store in an airtight jar in the refrigerator until spring. Unplanted seeds can be stored in their original packets, also in an airtight jar in the refrigerator.

Gardening tools should be cleaned after each use and especially before storing for the winter. Rust and hardened soil are more difficult to remove if left on for months.

Fertilizers and pesticides need to be stored out of direct light – liquids in a frost-free environment and granules in a dry location.

If not already done, harvest vegetables remaining in the garden. Leaves of herbs, such as sage, thyme and oregano, can be picked off to dry or freeze.

Make note of which and where vegetables were planted this year. By changing plants grown in an area one year to a new space the next – and yet again somewhere else in Year 3 – there will be fewer pests and diseases than if the same vegetables are grown in the same spot year after year. This is especially critical with tomatoes.

Don’t go crazy with garden bed cleanup. Ornamental grasses offer winter interest in the garden, and many perennials provide seeds for birds during winter. Perennials subject to winterkill should be left uncut. The standing stems catch snow (let’s hope we have snow this winter) to provide insulation, which increases winter hardiness. I have found mums, in particular, are more likely to survive even bitter winters if left standing until spring. Plants can be covered with evergreen branches or mulch once the soil freezes to further insulate.

November is too late for planting perennials, but some shrubs and trees can still be planted as long as the ground is workable. Wait until spring to plant fruit trees and evergreen shrubs or trees.

Take time to be thankful for what went right in the garden during this challenging garden season, then relax and enjoy a Happy Thanksgiving.