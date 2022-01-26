Gardening: Start herbs early

Herbs provide flavor and fragrance. There is no reason to give them up for the winter. A small indoor herb garden can offer a hint of summer during long winter months.
Starting herbs now gives plants a head start before installing in pots or the garden this spring. A bonus is the potential for harvesting fresh bounty before summer. Culinary herbs that can be started indoors include: basil, cilantro, chives, mint, oregano, parsley, rosemary, sage, sweet marjoram and thyme.
Light is a critical element. Without sufficient light, herbs can become leggy and will be less flavorful. A south or west-facing window with at least four hours of sun is needed. If using window light, be sure to keep foliage from touching the glass when it’s cold outside. And rotate plants to ensure even plant growth; they are going to reach for that sunlight.
Supplemental lighting is advised for best success. Plants should be no closer than five and no farther than 15 inches from a supplemental light source. A combination of cool and warm bulbs will provide a broad light spectrum. For seed starting, use two 40-watt fluorescent bulbs for 12 to 15 hours a day.
Pots must have holes for drainage and should be filled with a lightweight soil composed of peat moss, perlite and vermiculite.
Water is the make-it-or-break-it element. Too much water can cause root rot and plant death. Too little can cause wilting and plant death. Just like baby bear, the amount of water needs to be just right. Do not use soft water; water softeners replace calcium with sodium, which is toxic to plants.
Don’t go crazy with fertilizer. Too much can affect the taste of the herbs. A low dose every couple of weeks is plenty.
Temperatures between 60 and 70 degrees are ideal for plant growth. If you can, keep plants away from heat vents as they can be drying. Placing pots on a shallow tray of pebbles and water can help increase humidity for the plants.
For most flavorful use in cooking, harvest young stems that have not bloomed. In general, cutting stems from plants to avert blooming will keep the herbs growing and prevent them from loss of flavor. Even though plants are in the house, do wash before cooking or eating.
Bon appétit!
Since 2004, Mari Lane Gewecke has been a Master Gardener volunteer, affiliated with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus program. She is also a self-employed planning consultant.