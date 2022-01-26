Gardening: Start herbs early

Water is the make-it-or-break-it element. Too much water can cause root rot and plant death. Too little can cause wilting and plant death. Just like baby bear, the amount of water needs to be just right. Do not use soft water; water softeners replace calcium with sodium, which is toxic to plants.

Don’t go crazy with fertilizer. Too much can affect the taste of the herbs. A low dose every couple of weeks is plenty.

Temperatures between 60 and 70 degrees are ideal for plant growth. If you can, keep plants away from heat vents as they can be drying. Placing pots on a shallow tray of pebbles and water can help increase humidity for the plants.

For most flavorful use in cooking, harvest young stems that have not bloomed. In general, cutting stems from plants to avert blooming will keep the herbs growing and prevent them from loss of flavor. Even though plants are in the house, do wash before cooking or eating.

Bon appétit!

Since 2004, Mari Lane Gewecke has been a Master Gardener volunteer, affiliated with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus program. She is also a self-employed planning consultant.

