Gardening: Our allies in the battle with pests

Last year, I watched a USDA webinar on biological control of the emerald ash borer, focusing on importation of specialist natural enemies to control the nonnative pest. Biological control – or biocontrol – is primarily used when a pest is not native, causes economic and/or ecological damage and is impossible to eradicate in other ways.

In 2007, following much research, federal permits allowed release of imported parasitoids to field test control of emerald ash borers. In a test area in Michigan, the density of emerald ash borers declined with the increase of parasitoid wasps. However, mature ash trees continued to die. The parasitoid wasps were more effective in young ash saplings than mature trees. And, thousands of parasitoids were battling millions of emerald ash borers.

Test areas in other parts of the country showed something of great interest to me. While parasitoid wasps were 18-46% successful in killing emerald ash borers, predation by woodpeckers – yes, the birds – was 21-67%. Woodpeckers are the only native predator of the nonnative emerald ash borers in the U.S. A downside is woodpeckers remove bark to get at the borer. A lot of woodpecker activity and damage on an ash tree could indicate emerald ash borer infestation.

Biocontrol of the emerald ash borer will continue to be studied and is an important addition to the arsenal for controlling this pest.

Another parasitoid wasp – Tiphia vernalis – was ﬁrst released in the United States in 1924 for biocontrol of Japanese beetles. The adult wasp feeds on honeydew of aphids found on maple, cherry and elm trees as well as peonies. The female wasp then digs into the soil to locate a Japanese beetle grub and lays its egg on the grub. The developing larva of the wasp feeds on and eventually kills the grub. I’m cheering for Tiphia vernalis.

Another pest with natural predators is the mosquito, a nuisance and a health risk. Dragonflies, birds, frogs and mosquito-eating fish can control the number of mosquitoes. Researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison set out to determine the extent to which mosquitoes are included in the diets of two common species of North American bats. Their findings suggest bats are also effective in limiting mosquitoes.

Opossums are a natural predator of ticks. The only native marsupial (pouched mammal) in the United States, possums are very good at finding and killing ticks, thus eliminating a substantial number every season.

Aphids, the bane of many a gardener, have many natural predators: green and brown lacewings, lady beetles, hover flies, midges, damsel bugs, soldier beetles and blister beetles.

While there seem to be many pests out there, we have allies in our battle against them. Other insects, birds and bats can help us limit damage of those pests. Remember that when considering the use of pesticides. Let’s not kill the good guys in the quest of the bad.