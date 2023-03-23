Companion planting – also known as polyculture or interplanting (and, in agriculture, intercropping) – simply refers to two or more plant species grown in proximity for mutual benefit.

Companion planting has a long history beginning in ancient times. Native American communities planted corn, beans and squash together, calling them the “Three Sisters.” Beans continually supply nitrogen to soil. Corn provides stalks for beans to climb. Squash provides living mulch, its broad leaves shading the soil, thus reducing evaporation and decreasing competition from weeds.

Benefits of companion planting are a diverse and healthy garden, better and nonchemical pest management, and improved pollination.

In addition to the Three Sisters example, one might plant lettuce or spinach (both fast growers) next to tomato or pepper (slower growing). Timing of the harvest of the greens is early, which then expands the space available for the slower-growing plants to mature.

In the flower garden, a shallow-rooted plant (periwinkle, lavender, hosta) can be installed near plants with deep, or tap, roots such as balloon flower, milkweed or perennial geranium.

Cover crops and living mulch are examples of companion planting. Cover crops (see my September 2022 column) improve the soil both through aeration and by providing organic matter. Living mulch – low-growing companion plants (think groundcover) beneath and around taller plants – help manage weeds.

Improved pollination is a benefit of companion plants. Diversity in planting always increases the number and diversity of pollinators. This can benefit the vegetable garden as well. Having plants such as baptisia and lupine near eggplant, pepper and tomato attracts bumblebees. Root vegetable flowers can be pollinated by small native bees if coneflower and black-eyed Susan are planted nearby.

Companion planting also provides nonchemical pest management in two ways. One is by disrupting insect feeding and limiting egg laying by pests. The companion plants essentially hide the host plants from pests – they just can’t find them because of interference. Nasturtiums come to mind as an attractive annual for hiding favorite perennials from pests. Marigolds are another example.

A second way to use companion plants for pest management is to attract beneficial insects. Goldenrod attracts ladybugs, a beneficial insect that can control spider mites, scale, mealybug and aphids. Yarrow attracts lacewings, which control whiteflies, spider mites and various insect eggs. Black-eyed Susan attracts syrphid flies, which in turn can rid the garden of thrips and leafhoppers, among others.

In general, members of the carrot and daisy families are attractive to and support many types of beneficial insects. Attracting beneficial insects with plants is much better – and prettier! – than using chemicals for pest control.

Companion plants truly are your garden’s best friends.