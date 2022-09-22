Don’t bag those leaves!

It’s that time of year again. When leaves turn red, yellow or gold; and eventually brown before dropping to the ground. What happens next? Raking and bagging? Oh, I hope not. What a waste to rake and bag up leaves for a trip to the landfill.

Let’s start with the effort involved. Is raking fun? I have yet to find someone who truly enjoys it. The most frequent comment I hear relates to back pain. So, why would anyone want to put themselves through something that is a) painful, b) not necessary and c) not helpful to the landscape?

Leaves have always dropped. Every year. Since there were trees. Before people had landscapes and lawns. What happened in nature for millennia did not involve raking. In forested areas and woodlands, leaves play an important part in preserving the natural habitat of native plants. No bear in the woods ever picked up a rake. Picture that!

Perhaps we should take a cue from the bears and not rake leaves.

OK, in all seriousness, leaves cannot simply be left on the lawn. While having 10-20% of turf covered with leaves is acceptable, more than that can cause problems. Excessive leaf matter can smother grass and – if not removed very early in spring – could inhibit growth. To add to the problem, a thick layer of leaves promotes snow mold. Not to mention voles and mice can hide under leaves over the winter and do extensive damage to turf sight unseen.

The most effective way to remove an excess of leaves is to mulch them into the turf with a mower. Mulching is essentially chopping the leaves into small enough pieces to fall between the blades of grass. This may require frequent mowing and several passes to assure the leaves are sufficiently mulched. Some mowers have mulching blades, which makes it easier (mulching mowers are also beneficial for mowing the grass back into the turf in summer rather than bagging).

Mulching is not only effective for removal; it is the best choice for turf. Nutrients and organic matter in leaves benefit the soil – and ultimately the lawn. Maple leaves, for example, can reduce weed seed germination when mulched into the lawn. Honey locust leaves can add nitrogen.

If raking is just irresistible (first, consider counseling), rake the leaves under trees and shrubs or into a compost pile to break down for use next gardening season. By November, thoroughly dried out leaves that have been raked and shredded can be used to insulate perennials. A 6-inch blanket of shredded, dried leaves around lavender or pincushion flowers can offer a layer of protection against the cold of winter.

Don’t bag the leaves. Put them to work for your landscape.