The Netherlands is showing the rest of us how to bring back pollinators. From a “honey highway” to rooftop gardens, from wildflower patches to insect hotels, the Dutch National Pollinator Strategy aims to stem the decline in pollinators.

The United States also has a national strategy, through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. From what I’ve read in annual status reports from the USDA, the strategy involves a lot of research, data and assessments. The Dutch strategy strikes me as more action oriented, with a special focus on creating more nesting sites and improving access of pollinators to food – what they call their “bed-and-breakfast for bees.”

With more than 100 initiatives, the Dutch projects are developed and implemented at the local level by nonprofit organizations, individuals working collectively, cities and provinces (the Dutch version of states).

I am especially intrigued by their Honey Highway, initiated by one individual who is a bee enthusiast. The project involved municipalities planting wildflowers along roadways, railways and waterways.

We can do something similar as individuals. I have an acquaintance in Idaho who lives on the top floor of a building; he created a native plant area on the rooftop patio. Live in a townhouse or apartment? If there is a patio or balcony, annual potted plants can be very helpful to pollinators.

I have many pots in addition to garden areas and often see bees, butterflies and moths visiting blooms growing in the containers. One summer, a stunning white-lined sphinx caterpillar fed on a potted pentas plant on the deck before pupating. It was exciting to see the sphinx moth (sometimes referred to as a hummingbird moth and often mistaken for a hummingbird) emerge in late summer.

Those of us with gardens can add more native plants and wildflowers for progressive blooms over three seasons. In addition, allowing perennial flower stalks and leaves to remain over winter provides insulated hideaways for pollinators.

There is something for everyone in the plant choices for pollinators. Like herbs? Bees – including bumblebees – and butterflies like basil (so do I). Prefer annual flowering plants? Cosmos and zinnia are enjoyed by butterflies. Filling a garden bed? Add perennials such as milkweed, liatris, purple coneflower, bee balm, sedum and black-eyed Susans. A more comprehensive list of plants for pollinators can be found at UNL’s website: tinyurl.com/2j3bvvjw

These plants not only help pollinators, they also improve soil health, adding organic matter to aid soil structure and fertility.

A pollinator-friendly landscape helps us all.

Since 2004, Mari Lane Gewecke has been a Master Gardener volunteer, affiliated with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus program. She is a semi-retired consultant in philanthropy.