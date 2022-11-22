Beware of holiday invaders

The holiday season is an opportunity to decorate with fresh greenery and live trees. The aroma is pleasant, and it is a lovely way to cheer up the home interior during the depths of winter. And, for those of us who love being in nature, it’s a chance to surround ourselves with it indoors.

Cedar, pine and fir are popular, often easy to find in our own landscapes and dry out relatively slowly, holding their needles longer than spruce.

When gathering live greenery from the landscape, be careful about trimming. Cutting fresh greens is pruning the plant. Conifers do not respond to pruning cuts the same way deciduous trees do; a large evergreen branch will not simply regrow. Carefully consider which branches to cut and, if cutting several, distribute cuts evenly around the tree to preserve a natural form.

One drawback about bringing nature indoors is that sometimes we get a little more nature than expected. If insects and/or spiders were on the evergreens when outdoors, they may travel inside. When cut fresh from the home landscape, such invaders are harmless and likely come from eggs laid in the fall that hatched early due to warmth inside the home. Generally, the newly hatched will die from starvation or desiccation (there is no need to use insecticide).

If the evergreens are purchased from a store that brings the greenery from out of state, they might contain invasive plant pests and, while there is no harm to houseplants or anyone in the home, disposal must be done carefully for the sake of our local tree population.

Check tree branches and trunks for gypsy moth egg masses. Look carefully at pine cones for beetles. Inspect boxwood in garlands and baskets for spores.

And beware of elongate hemlock scale (Fiorinia externa), a tiny invasive insect native to Japan and spreading in the United States. The scale attacks Fraser firs and balsam firs, both very common Christmas trees. Some spruce and pine trees can also be attacked. While we may not have established populations of elongate hemlock scale in Nebraska, the insect appears to be moving from the eastern United States toward the Midwest. This is of particular concern to local Christmas tree growers and the nursery industry.

Dispose of nonlocal greenery at sites that chip or burn trees and greenery to reduce the risk of invasive pest emergence. Such greenery should not be composted or placed in the yard for wildlife habitat.

The most effective way to be certain there is no infestation is to buy or cut locally.