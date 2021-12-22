Alternative containers for seed starting

Starting seeds for spring planting in those little plastic pots? It might be time to consider an alternative to the standard petroleum-based container. While plastic containers may be reused for a few years, ultimately they are destined for the landfill.
Biodegradable containers – or biocontainers – do not pose solid waste disposal issues. Biocontainers are eventually either planted or composted.
Plantable biocontainers are intended to allow plant roots to grow through container walls into the surrounding soil. They decompose once installed in a container or garden.
Compostable biocontainers do not decompose as rapidly, making it difficult for roots to break through the container walls. Plants seeded in compostable containers need to be removed before transplanting just as with a plastic container; however, the compostable container can be put in the compost pile instead of sent to the landfill.
A few of the plantable container options are peat, coir (coconut fiber), straw and cow manure pots. Compostable pot options are rice hull, recycled paper plus cardboard or coir.
While some plantable biocontainers may be more fragile – and possibly more expensive – than plastic containers, transplant shock may be reduced and plant roots are less likely to circle, enhancing the prospects for healthy growth. (Not to mention the disposal issue noted at the beginning of this column.)
Among the factors to consider in deciding which biocontainer to use is the type of plant to be started and where it will ultimately be installed. Cow manure pots, made from odor-free 100% composted and dehydrated cow manure mixed with recycled cardboard pulp or newspaper, work well for annuals and vegetable plantings. Research has shown containers made of cow manure decompose best when used to grow annuals for planting in the ground.
The longer a plant needs to be in a biocontainer, the stronger that container must be. Plants with longer growing cycles should be grown in compostable pots, which degrade at a slower rate.
If starting perennials or woody plants, consider a coir pot, which can either go in the ground or the plants can be removed and the pot composted. If planting a coir pot, tear or cut the corners so the top of the pot is level with the soil inside to lessen the likelihood the coir will wick away moisture from plant roots.
Please note that some biocontainers – most notably manure, straw, coir and peat – will require more frequent irrigation than plastic pots, so monitoring is advised if switching to these types of containers. Using trays reduces the average daily water requirement.
If you must use plastic pots, please reuse each year rather than tossing in the trash. If reusing, remember to disinfect plastic pots by cleaning then soaking for 10 minutes in a solution composed of one part bleach to nine parts water.