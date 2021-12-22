Alternative containers for seed starting

Among the factors to consider in deciding which biocontainer to use is the type of plant to be started and where it will ultimately be installed. Cow manure pots, made from odor-free 100% composted and dehydrated cow manure mixed with recycled cardboard pulp or newspaper, work well for annuals and vegetable plantings. Research has shown containers made of cow manure decompose best when used to grow annuals for planting in the ground.

The longer a plant needs to be in a biocontainer, the stronger that container must be. Plants with longer growing cycles should be grown in compostable pots, which degrade at a slower rate.

If starting perennials or woody plants, consider a coir pot, which can either go in the ground or the plants can be removed and the pot composted. If planting a coir pot, tear or cut the corners so the top of the pot is level with the soil inside to lessen the likelihood the coir will wick away moisture from plant roots.

Please note that some biocontainers – most notably manure, straw, coir and peat – will require more frequent irrigation than plastic pots, so monitoring is advised if switching to these types of containers. Using trays reduces the average daily water requirement.