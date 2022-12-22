Skies are dreary, the ground is frozen and trees are barren. It may appear to be the least likely time to think about gardening.

Think again!

There is a veritable blank slate out there. When I look outside this time of year, I see the outline of the landscape, like a sketch in a coloring book waiting to be colored in. Add to that the plethora of gardening catalogs arriving in the mailbox, and it really gets my imagination going about what I want in the garden or container pots come summer.

This is a great time to plan and be ready when spring weather arrives and changes can begin. Now is a good time to reflect on what you liked about the garden last summer, what did not work and what you wish you had done differently. Perhaps unwanted plants or structures need to be removed; we removed an old play structure and a metal clothesline from our landscape.

Look out a window – all the windows – to observe the landscape view from inside the house. I enjoy gazing outdoors from the kitchen sink and, in the early years at our current home, saw something I did not want to see. The following spring, we planted shrubs and a tree to block the unpleasant view. Those have since grown to block what was unsightly. More recently, we removed two dying trees, giving us an unobstructed view of our spectacular autumn red maple tree.

Stand at the end of the driveway and view the “curb appeal” of the landscape. Are there changes that might enhance how others see the home and garden?

Review the landscape for seasonal appeal and plan for how to improve it. Don’t forget winter as one of the seasons! A well-placed red twig dogwood can really pop in the winter months.

Assess the amount of existing turfgrass and reappraise whether the landscape really needs that much mowing.

Once the decision is made to implement some changes and/or additions, consider environmental factors. How much sunlight moves across the intended site? How much shade is cast throughout the day? Does the area tend to hold water or is it dry? Think about pathways in and around garden areas. Remember, the best garden design involves grouping or massing three or more plants. If a plant is too large for such a grouping, use it as a single specimen.

There is no wrong time to begin planning for spring. Starting now, though, helps prepare for what comes next and avoids a rush to make decisions.