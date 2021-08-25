A bulb by any other name

Fall will be here before you know it – the beginning of the end to the growing season. And an excellent time to plan for next spring. Part of that planning may involve bulbs.

While “bulb” is used very broadly to describe certain perennials that die back to underground storage after flowering, some spring-blooming perennials are technically not bulbs but rather corms or rhizomes.

A true bulb has the embryo of a new plant buried deep inside, protecting layers or scales, which serve as food reserves for the tiny bud. The stem of the plant is compressed into the basal plate, which can branch and form new bulbs, called offsets. Narcissus, hyacinth, tulip and Dutch iris are all true bulbs (as are onion and garlic).

Corms are similar to bulbs but do not have the fleshy scales. Corms can be round or slightly flattened at the top. Buds sit at the top of a corm and roots are on the underside. The parent corm produces cormels (or cormlets) from buds on its top or side. Crocus grows from a corm (as does gladiolus).

A rhizome is quite distinguishable from the others because it grows horizontally through the soil and generally has a thickened stem used for storage. Both bearded and beardless iris grow from rhizomes (as do calla and canna).