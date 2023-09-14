A six-figure donation from a financial institution has put the White Cane Foundation in the driver’s seat.

The $100,000 gift from Union Bank & Trust – one of 10 awarded by the bank last fall after a public vote – has enabled the White Cane Foundation to put smiles on the faces of more kids. WCF workers will be delivering “Bundles of Joy” packages to a dozen Title I schools in Lincoln this year, a jump from the nine schools it reached during the past school year.

Most importantly, the bank’s bonanza has put the White Cane Foundation on the fast track to efficiency. It enabled the nonprofit, now entering its fifth year, to buy a truck to transport new clothing items to kids in elementary schools that do not have space to store WCF inventory.

In the beginning

The foundation was launched in the spring of 2019 by Lincoln chiropractor Dr. David Lauer and his wife, Kelly – a big-hearted Lincoln couple who reached out to friends, neighbors and others who shared their mission. Five years ago, the foundation started its maiden voyage by targeting Belmont Elementary School.

As you can imagine, the foundation was an immediate hit among families it was able to help. After all, a big part of feeling good is looking good. It’s all about self-esteem.

The number of schools touched by the generosity of the White Cane Foundation has grown exponentially. Five additional schools are coming on board this year thanks in large part to the Big Give.

“We’ve gone from serving one school in our first year to 12 schools in the 2023-24 school year, meaning we are now supporting 30 percent of Lincoln’s elementary schools,” said co-founder Kelly Lauer. “We now serve 12 of the 18 Community Learning Center (CLC) Elementary Title I schools in Lincoln. That’s amazing growth in such a short period of time, thanks to our supporters.”

This school year’s expanded number represents two-thirds of all Title I elementary schools in the Lincoln Public Schools.

Here’s another mind-blowing statistic: “We have gifted over 1,550 ‘Bundle of Joy’ packages in four years and look to more than double that amount in this school year alone,” Lauer said in August.

Pretty impressive indeed.

The purchase of the customized mobile unit – a 2021 Chevy cargo van described as a “big U-Haul” – was Dr. Lauer’s brainchild. The vehicle is equipped with changing tents that allow the students to try their clothes on to assure their new outfits are the proper fit.

The new vehicle, perceived as a “second classroom,” was showcased at the second annual Lover of the Light event, a $100-per-person fundraiser in which supporters gathered Sept. 21 at The Apothecary for cocktails and updates on the impact the White Cane Foundation is making in the community.

Students chosen to receive the “Bundles of Joy” are selected by school personnel. White Cane Foundation representatives are not involved in the selection process. All donated dollars are stretched through clothing being purchased at discounted rates, said Lauer.

Gratification

So, why buy and deliver 1,550 “Bundles of Joy” since the spring of 2019, with plans to accelerate that pace going forward?

At first glance, that’s a difficult question to answer, Kelly Lauer said after pondering, but the payback lies in the faces of children as they try on their new clothing and shoes, she said.

“Children are our future. Their job now is to discover how they fit into the world,” she said. “We give our new clothing to make them feel special now. When you start with that and then see what we’ve seen in their faces … there is no greater joy and there is no going back.”

Her husband added: “Every experience is unique. The kids light up like a Christmas tree when they see things like new tennis shoes.”

Volunteer force grows

A growing labor force of volunteers, led by a 12-member board of directors, enables the White Cane Foundation to carry out its mission.

Board members and the businesses they represent are: Deb Gokie (board president), Arthritis Foundation; Stacy Gutschenritter, Union Bank; Kara Bunde-Dunn, Karmic Leader; Doreen Friehauf, Friehauf CPA; Crystal Wichita, Cornhusker Bank; Quentin Brown, Educare; Gary Kebbel, retired, UNL College of Journalism and Mass Communications; Katie Rhone, KARE; Kim Rosenthal, Belmont Elementary School; Ronesha Love, American Job Center; Cindy Schwaninger, retired, LPS; and Curt Rohn, Union Bank.

The schools served by the White Cane Foundation, in the order they came on board, are: Belmont, Lakeview, Norwood Park, Clinton, Prescott, Everett, McPhee, West Lincoln, Hartley, Elliott, Saratoga and Huntington.

Foundation leaders hope to see that number continue to grow. The immediate long-term goal is to reach all 18 Title I schools in the LPS system, and then move to all private schools where there are needs to meet.

Inspiration

Payback for the WCF volunteers comes in the form of high-fives and hugs. Lauer is especially fond of the following note written by a very happy camper:

“I would love to be someone like you. But I also want to become President so I can bild [sic] an apartment duplex so I can help the homeless, so I was thinking I could do that and be like you, so thanks.”

That child nailed what the foundation’s mission is, said Lauer. “We want them to become who ‘they’ want to be.”

To feel good about helping Title I kids feel good about themselves, contact the White Cane Foundation at thewhitecanefoundation.org.