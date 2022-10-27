We Can Do This volunteer group plans to expand meals to additional community centers

Susie Brown has a soft spot for kids – especially hungry ones.

The founder and board president of the We Can Do This all-volunteer group feeds kids from financially struggling families at the F Street Community Center, and she’s looking to expand the free-meal service to other community centers throughout Lincoln.

“Most kids walk to the center,” she said. “One kid walked from the Clinton neighborhood all the way to 12th and F streets to eat. That’s why expansion is so important. Kids are hungry in other Lincoln areas as well.”

Expansion is a tall endeavor, since Brown also works full time as the volunteer coordinator at History Nebraska.

Currently, Brown said, she is talking with Lincoln Parks and Recreation officials to expand the We Can Do This volunteer-coordinated meals service to the Air Park Recreation Center on weekends.

“Our goal is to expand throughout the Lincoln community so meals are accessible where kids live, and they won’t have to worry about when and where they are going to eat,” Brown said. “So many kids have told me the meal at the community center is the only one they will eat that day. When you hear that, your heart just sinks into your stomach.”

Brown started the We Can Do This group six years ago after her daughter, who worked at the F Street Community Center, told her that several kids at the center did not eat all day.

“She told me some kids were asking if staff members had anything they could eat,” Brown said. “So I started a Facebook page asking for donations for food and volunteers to serve meals, and we started feeding kids in October of 2016.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, when kids were at home and without access to school lunches, Brown started a food bag distribution program at the F Street Community Center. Volunteers filled the bags with enough food for a week, and the kids picked them up to take home.

After classes resumed at the schools, We Can Do This implemented both a food pantry and a closet with personal care items at the center that kids could access any day of the week to bring home.

Other services that have evolved include We Can Do This volunteers stuffing backpacks with school supplies for kids at the center. They also fill backpacks with handmade holiday items and food for celebrations like Halloween, Valentine’s Day and Easter. An Adopt-a-Family program provides meals for kids and their families at Christmas.

“While serving meals, we see additional needs, so we try to do whatever we can to make an impact,” Brown said. “We also have an emergency fund for times when, for example, a child needs a pair of shoes.”

Lauren Durban, L Magazine parenting columnist who organized a group of friends who have cooked meals and served them to kids at the center one day every month for the last two years, said that Brown will do just about anything for someone in need.

“Just yesterday, she was driving down the street and saw a woman walking without any shoes, so she pulled over and gave her the shoes off her own feet,” Durban said.

Durban added that volunteering for We Can Do This at F Street is a direct and simple way to serve her community.

“There are hungry kids, and I can make them lunch,” she said. “I love that there are no questions asked, and nobody needs to prove anything. If a child wants lunch, we’re there to provide it. I hope that some parents have their burden eased even just a little by knowing that their child will have something to eat on the weekends.”

Several religion-based groups and some individuals adopt one day each month to serve meals and/or contribute money to buy food for a day, said Brown. The cost of providing food has risen from about $2 per meal six years ago to between $3.50 and $4 per meal today.

Brown shops for groceries every Saturday morning so the meals can include fresh fruits and vegetables. The meals are kid-friendly but also healthy, she explained.

The kids express appreciation for her efforts.

“Food and drinks make me feel at home,” said Sarah, who visits the center every weekend.

“I always appreciate a well-cooked meal,” added Victor, who also frequents the center.

A volunteer group from the South Street Temple has served meals every month since December 2016. One woman has volunteered for We Can Do This for at least five years.

“Our team not only enjoys feeding the kids but loves to spend time together helping others,” said Aimee Sheer of the South Street Temple.

Brown trains individuals from various groups to be lead volunteers. “A lead volunteer knows how to find everything, prepare the meals and use a three-sink process for clean-up,” she said. “Then that lead volunteer trains other volunteers to be leads for other groups.”

Currently, We Can Do This needs a group to volunteer on the third Saturday of each month, said Brown, adding that four to six volunteers can manage feeding 50 to 75 kids at the center on a given day.

“We’re just a grassroots group doing the best we can to make sure kids don’t miss a meal,” she said. “I’ve lived in Lincoln my whole life. Lincoln is a great community when somebody needs help. People step up, and that’s why we’re able to help fight child hunger in Lincoln.”

We Can Do This became a designated 501©(3) nonprofit organization earlier this year.

“Now we can take over collecting donations. Before, other organizations did that for us,” Brown shared. “Every nonprofit needs financial assistance. Our goal is to expand throughout Lincoln, and we need community support to do that.”

She noted that We Can Do This also seeks office space.

To volunteer to contribute funds, food, time or office space, or for more information about We Can Do This, contact Brown at 402-570-4922, wecandothis1224@gmail.com or see the We Can Do This Facebook page.