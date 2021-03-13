Virtual Helping Hands auction supports children and families

Participants went "Around the World" … from their couches, for the 14th annual United Way Women in Philanthropy’s Helping Hands Auction on Jan. 28, when the previously in-person event went virtual.
Viewers tuned in on laptops or smart TVs to watch event emcee Madison Pitsch from 10/11 Now interview auction chair Amy Goodburn from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln about the history of the auction.
Started just over 20 years ago, the Women in Philanthropy group celebrates the impact women have on the Lincoln and Lancaster County community through contributions as well as volunteerism. Group members got the idea for the auction when they learned that some families in the community could not afford diapers for their children. Every year, the auction raised funds that directly provide diapers and winter clothing to children and their families.
Guest speaker Paige Piper, executive director of the Child Advocacy Center, one of United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County’s partner agencies, shared how funds raised during last year’s Helping Hands Auction helped doubly relieve the worries of a client with twin babies. Receiving a helping hand to care for both of her children gave her hope to pursue a healthy, successful life for her family.
Over $44,000 was raised to provide diapers and winter clothing for children and families in Lincoln and Lancaster County. A portion of funds will also help the JDRF International - Nebraska and Iowa Chapter provide “bags of hope” to children newly diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. Anyone wishing to contribute to this important cause is encouraged to visit www.unitedwaylincoln.org.
Consistent with the event theme, throughout January bidders bid on items showcasing Around the World variety, including a Lincoln food tour, Caribbean vacation, purses, spa packages and desserts. Over 100 desserts were donated for the event, many of them featuring flavors and designs from around the world, including a Lithuanian torte, a chocoflan and a cake decorated like the globe. Most desserts found their homes prior to the live program so that they could be enjoyed while tuning in.
The event would not have been successful without Title sponsors: the Lincoln Journal Star, Mueller Robak, Nelnet and Unico Group + Nationwide.
United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County brings the community together to solve complex issues in the interconnected areas of Education, Income and Health. Learn more and get involved at www.unitedwaylincoln.org.