Virtual Helping Hands auction supports children and families

Participants went "Around the World" … from their couches, for the 14th annual United Way Women in Philanthropy’s Helping Hands Auction on Jan. 28, when the previously in-person event went virtual.

Viewers tuned in on laptops or smart TVs to watch event emcee Madison Pitsch from 10/11 Now interview auction chair Amy Goodburn from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln about the history of the auction.

Started just over 20 years ago, the Women in Philanthropy group celebrates the impact women have on the Lincoln and Lancaster County community through contributions as well as volunteerism. Group members got the idea for the auction when they learned that some families in the community could not afford diapers for their children. Every year, the auction raised funds that directly provide diapers and winter clothing to children and their families.

Guest speaker Paige Piper, executive director of the Child Advocacy Center, one of United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County’s partner agencies, shared how funds raised during last year’s Helping Hands Auction helped doubly relieve the worries of a client with twin babies. Receiving a helping hand to care for both of her children gave her hope to pursue a healthy, successful life for her family.