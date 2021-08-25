Viking Foundation grants support local nonprofits

The Viking Foundation of Lincoln was created in 2012 to help improve and enrich the lives of individuals, especially children, who are less fortunate. Funds are directed to help those challenged with education, poverty, housing, gender, health and other issues.

President Steven Eggland, PhD, named the foundation in honor of his Norwegian immigrant heritage and the family’s longtime dedication to charitable acts and modest philanthropy. The foundation has grown and now receives 50 applications annually, according to board member Roseann Christensen.

Preference is given to proposals in the $5,000 to $10,000 range from 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations in Lancaster County, Nebraska; Polk County, Iowa; and Denver County, Colorado. The grants are competitively awarded.

Christensen added that modestly sized grants “allow us to provide funds to more organizations. Many of the grants are for specific projects. Besides Nebraska Children’s Camp Catch-Up, other examples include a nonprofit’s kitchen renovation, teacher-recommended new books for an inner-city library, and a van to deliver meals to seniors.”

For more details about the foundation and its looming Oct. 1 grant proposal submission deadline, see vikingfoundation.webs.com.

