Viking Foundation awards grants to 9 local nonprofits

The Viking Foundation of Lincoln awarded 17 grants to nonprofit organizations in December, including nine in Lancaster County. These awards represent the foundation’s second group of grants funded during 2020.

“It is a great pleasure to see that during the past eight months, our foundation was able to provide assistance to so many worthy individuals and nonprofits,” said Steve Eggland, the foundation’s president and founder.

As a new foundation, Viking awarded $50,000 in grants in 2012, according to Eggland. Over the past eight years, the annual funding amount has gradually doubled to a total of more than $100,000 in 2020. “We are very, very gratified that we can help those who are less fortunate deal with so many challenges, especially during the pandemic this past year,” he added.

The Viking foundation supported 17 grants – including nine in the Lincoln area:

• $5,500 to Willard Community Center – to provide playground equipment for young children who were no longer allowed to access neighborhood school playgrounds due to the spread of COVID-19;