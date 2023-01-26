The guys in red blazers have a colorful history

Many folks associate the Sowers Club of Lincoln with awarding grants and scholarships and doing good deeds in general. The club’s philanthropy continues today, in the neighborhood of six figures per year.

But few are aware that some of the guys normally seen in their dapper red blazers once helped organize crowd control for parade scenes in a 1987 ABC TV miniseries and were on the set with the likes of actors Kris Kristofferson and Robert Urich.

“We had developed a reputation for organizing Nebraska communities’ centennial parades back in those days,” said Stan Dinges, a club member since 1976. “One of our members at that time, Charlie Decker, was approached about seeing if we’d be interested in helping to organize some on-location parade scenes in Tecumseh, Nebraska, for a miniseries titled ‘Amerika.’”

The proposal required a three-day commitment. But it’s not every day that an offer rolls around to be a part of crowd scenes filled with tanks, Jeeps and horse-drawn carriages. It was an opportunity to be a part of a major TV network miniseries with a plot revolving around the Russians’ takeover of the U.S.

Decker pitched the idea to the club, and a nucleus of nearly 20 Sowers jumped at the chance for their magical moments of fame in downtown Tecumseh – and an opportunity to make upward of $10,000 for the club. That helped create some seed money at that time for the Sowers Foundation, which was incorporated in 1986.

Thirty-seven years and more than $3.5 million in grants and scholarships later, the Sowers Foundation continues to brighten the lives of many Nebraskans.

Pickles and profits

The service club’s largesse can be attributed in large part to being on the ground floor of pickle-card sales in Nebraska.

Following the lead of a financial adviser who predicted immediate popularity for the pull-tab diversion, the Sowers soon found themselves as Nebraska’s leader in terms of pickle-card outlets. The Sowers Foundation prospered, and by 1994 the organization paid $525,000 to buy the office building at 1701 S. 17th St. The building serves as the Sowers’ headquarters for the club and foundation, and generates rent from a half-dozen suites for nonprofit tenants, including Clinic with a Heart, which occupies most of the building’s lower level.

By 2020, the building was assessed at $1.3 million.

In recent years, a combination of a lull in pickle-card sales and the effects of COVID-19 adversely affected what had been a lucrative revenue source.

“We had virtually no pickle money coming in throughout 2020 due to COVID,” said current Sowers Club President John Campbell. “We have over a dozen outlets back in business now, and several club members who work as agents to service those accounts, but there’s a lot of competition out there now, and our distributor is splitting up the pickle cards, so we’re unable to get as many as we need.”

Campbell was recruited in 2016 to join the club by its most-tenured member, Jim Ritzman, who marked his 50th anniversary of club membership last year. Campbell’s wife, Jessica, serves as the Sowers Club executive director.

Rocket House

One of the projects in which the Sowers take great pride is their financial support of a construction program called the “Rocket House,” a Lincoln Housing Authority endeavor that creates affordable housing while teaching valuable construction skills to Lincoln Northeast High School students. “This is the Sowers’ ninth year of involvement in partnering with us,” said Thomas Judds, who oversees the planning and development team.

“They gave us a total of $107,000 in the first eight years,” said Judds, “and in light of higher material costs this year, they increased their donation to $25,000, which is greatly appreciated.”

This year’s project – the 29th in program history – is an 1,100-square-foot, three-bedroom home with “roughed-in” basement at 3401 N. 51st St. As of mid-December, the house was framed in, with the roof on and all house windows in. Judds said two groups of students, each with six pupils, are working on this year’s LNE Student-Build House Program under the direction of Bob Freese.

Students take the house-building program as a course for school credit. Judds estimated that this year’s build will cost about $230,000 and will likely be sold for about $160,000, helping Lincoln’s affordable housing market.

Sowers Foundation Board President Dick Stephenson, a club member since 1976, said the Sowers take great pride in being associated with a program that teaches life skills to many students who go on to careers in the construction field. “Of all the projects we’re involved in, this program is probably as closely aligned with our mission as anything we do.”

DeEtta Mayrose, who was brought on board last spring to be executive director of the Sowers Foundation, added: “The kids take a lot of pride in helping build that house. It’s a great project.”

The Sowers had supported the house program to the tune of $10,000 to $15,000 per year before upping the ante this year in response to a spike in material costs due to inflation.

“The Sowers have been great,” said Judds. “They’re wholeheartedly involved and incredibly vested in this project.”

Scholarships exceed $200,000

Another source of Sowers pride has been their involvement in providing scholarships to college-bound high school seniors and college students over the past 20 years.

The foundation achieved milestones last year in terms of scholarships (204) and scholarship monies ($203,000) awarded since 2002, reported Robby Robinson, secretary of the Sowers Club of Lincoln Foundation and chairman of its Scholarship Committee. Virtually all of the scholarships have been $1,000 per student.

The very first scholarship went to a Southeast Community College student majoring in culinary arts and named in memory of Bob Milton, a former Sowers Club member and Misty’s Restaurant owner. Over the years, four other scholarship categories have been added: Continuing Education, 2003; High School, 2009; in memory of Oren Galloway (former Sower), 2012; and Bryan School of Nursing, 2018.

Robinson said 2022 was a record year for the total number of scholarships awarded (42), split among high school seniors (22), Bryan School of Nursing students (16), Milton (3) and Galloway (1). The scholarship selection committee gives strong consideration to school and community activism, work experience and a goal to “make life better.”

Scholarship recipients are restricted to those attending a Nebraska college or university.

The Sowers’ assistance to high school seniors in 2022 also included $17,000 divided among all high schools in Lancaster County that hosted post-prom activities.

‘Tough to recruit’

Like most service clubs, the Sowers’ membership is declining. A club that once capped its membership at 100 members – and had a waiting list – had 54 on its membership rolls in December 2022. In its heydays, and prior to the cap, the club had upward of 150 members.

“Everyone is aging, and a lot of our members are retiring,” said Stephenson. “It’s tough to recruit.”

Former club president Ed Packard added: “Most people who’ve heard of the Sowers associate us with charity, but many people aren’t that familiar with us.”

Nonetheless, the Sowers continue to be generous, with contributions to projects such as the Rocket House, post-prom grants and the scholarship fund at all-time highs.

Dinges said the club takes pride in having its name permanently attached to a project such as one at the Lighthouse, where the Sowers’ $50,000 donation years ago enabled Lighthouse to raze a house and paved the way to what is now a community garden.

Sowers Club memberships are priced at $170 per year. An optional membership in the Sowers Foundation is an additional $30.

For more information about the Sowers Club, visit www.thesowersclub.com or call 402-438-2244.