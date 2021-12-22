Starry Nights event raises $50K for People’s City Mission

People’s City Mission gave Lincolnites an early look at Christmas during its 11th annual Starry Nights Christmas tree festival and fundraiser, titled “2021 Walk Through The Trees,” during Thanksgiving Week Nov. 24, 26, 27 and 28 at Gateway Mall. The event raised $50,000 to cover rising food costs throughout the winter for the homeless.
The Starry Nights Christmas Tree Festival is People’s City Mission’s largest community event and fundraiser. During the event, the community is treated to 15 elaborate, designer-decorated Christmas trees sponsored by local businesses and churches. Scheels Lincoln was the Platinum event sponsor.
"Without Scheels' support and all the many volunteers, we couldn't do this," said Michele Orth, community relations director for the People's City Mission. "The tree designers are local artists, business owners, interior designers, florists – and many of them are repeat designers who volunteer to do this year after year."
The featured Christmas trees were auctioned off in an online silent auction in which anyone could participate. Two Men and a Truck employees wrapped and delivered every tree to the auction winners for free, as they have done every year, Orth said.
Like last year’s Starry Nights festival, this year’s version was a walk-through event. The family festival and formal gala featured at many past events were omitted due to high COVID-19 numbers in Lincoln and Lancaster County. In addition to following the local mask mandate, staff and volunteers disinfected surfaces throughout the day, and they placed floor decals to encourage social distancing and stanchions to help prevent crowding.
This year’s event was free to the public, and is the People's City Mission staff's way of saying "thank you" to Lincoln for all of the love and support residents provide through the year, Orth said.
Other event highlights included:
• Custom, handmade Starry Nights signature ornaments sold for $15 each – the amount needed to fund one night’s stay at the Mission for a person experiencing homelessness. Additional ornaments are available to purchase at the shelter, located at 110 Q St.
• A Christmas Market with designer-decorated wreaths, door hangers and pencil trees that were sold in person and online.
• A whimsical selfie station.
• A scavenger hunt with check-off list for kids to earn a free candy cane and sticker.
• A 9-foot Tree of Human Kindness, full of ideas for showing human kindness this season. "Don’t we all need a little bit of kindness in our lives during these times?" said Erin Rodriguez, People’s City Mission creative manager.