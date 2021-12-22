Starry Nights event raises $50K for People’s City Mission

People’s City Mission gave Lincolnites an early look at Christmas during its 11th annual Starry Nights Christmas tree festival and fundraiser, titled “2021 Walk Through The Trees,” during Thanksgiving Week Nov. 24, 26, 27 and 28 at Gateway Mall. The event raised $50,000 to cover rising food costs throughout the winter for the homeless.

The Starry Nights Christmas Tree Festival is People’s City Mission’s largest community event and fundraiser. During the event, the community is treated to 15 elaborate, designer-decorated Christmas trees sponsored by local businesses and churches. Scheels Lincoln was the Platinum event sponsor.

"Without Scheels' support and all the many volunteers, we couldn't do this," said Michele Orth, community relations director for the People's City Mission. "The tree designers are local artists, business owners, interior designers, florists – and many of them are repeat designers who volunteer to do this year after year."

The featured Christmas trees were auctioned off in an online silent auction in which anyone could participate. Two Men and a Truck employees wrapped and delivered every tree to the auction winners for free, as they have done every year, Orth said.