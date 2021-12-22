Party Planner: Your guide to upcoming Lincoln fundraising events

Jan. 22 – Friends of Lied Gala: A Night in the EmeraLIED City

This year’s gala theme, A Night in the EmeraLIED City, promises an evening filled with enchantment and creativity. The evening will begin with cocktails at 6 p.m., a gourmet dinner on the Lied Center stage at 7 p.m., dancing to the music of Musivo Live from Kansas City and more. The gala will include silent and live auctions of original art, custom jewelry and entertaining experiences you won’t forget. Proceeds from the evening will enable patrons to experience the joy and inspiration of the performing arts while supporting the Friends of Lied’s mission to provide all Nebraskans access to world-class performing arts. For more information and tickets, go to www.liedcenter.org/event/night-emeralied-city-gala-2022 . Reservations must be made by Jan. 7.

Feb. 12 – Mardi Gras Gala to feature Olympic gymnast Shannon Miller

The Heartland Cancer Foundation will host its seventh annual Mardi Gras Gala at the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel, 333 S. 13th St. The evening will begin with a happy hour at 6 p.m. and will include a silent auction, entertainment and an illuminating program featuring keynote speaker Shannon Miller, one of the most decorated gymnasts in American history with seven Olympic medals. In January 2011, Miller was diagnosed with a rare form of ovarian cancer. She had the baseball-sized tumor removed successfully and followed up with an aggressive chemotherapy regimen. Now cancer-free, she continues to be a strong advocate for early detection of cancer. As a successful business woman, cancer survivor, and loving wife and mother, Miller will share her inspirational story on and off the gymnastics floor. As HCF’s largest fundraiser of the year, the gala’s success is directly tied to the number of cancer patients the Foundation is able to help throughout the year. For more information and tickets, go to bit.ly/hcfmardigras2022.