Party Planner: upcoming Lincoln fundraising events

May 26 – Give to Lincoln Day - today!

Coordinated by the Lincoln Community Foundation, Give to Lincoln Day encourages Lincolnites to contribute to nonprofit organizations critical to the care, support and spirit of our great city. Every donation makes a bigger impact because participating nonprofits also receive a proportional share of a $500,000 match fund made possible by LCF and sponsors. Give online at GiveToLincoln.com or via check at Presenting Sponsor West Gate Bank’s Lincoln locations.

June 3 – Hop, SCIP, Jump and Run

This annual event, which benefits School Community Intervention and Prevention (SCIP), will take place at Antelope Park from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Visit booths and participate in activities sponsored by local nonprofits, then join in a 1-mile Fun Run throughout the park. Due to generous sponsor support, Fun Run participation is free this year. Prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers. Kids under age 9 must be accompanied by an adult. To register in advance and for more details, visit www.scipnebraska.com or call 402-327-6843.

June 9 – Feeding the Soul of the City

Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach’s largest fundraiser of the year will start at 6 p.m. at the Country Club of Lincoln. William Jeffery, founder of Cornhusker Property, will receive the 2022 Compassion in Action award for his dedication to providing affordable and safe housing for individuals and families experiencing homelessness. Jeffery has been a partner of Matt Talbot’s Landlord Liaison Project since 2017. The event features heavy hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, live and silent auctions, a short inspirational video and live music from Bobby Gadoury. For more details, visit www.mtko.org/events/events.

June 12 – Wine & Howl

Bring your dog, a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy an afternoon of dogs, food, wine and music at Lincoln Animal Ambassadors’ 14th annual Wine & Howl fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Deer Springs Winery, 162nd and Adams streets. Area rescue organizations will bring pets looking for their forever homes. Raffle prizes will include pet, wine and decor gift baskets. Sip on a glass of Deer Springs wine or a wine slushy while listening to music from Skylark and the Cool Papas. Food will be available to purchase. Advance tickets are not required; a $10 admission donation will be collected at the entrance.

June 24 – Amazing Chase for St. Monica’s

This 16th annual fundraiser for St. Monica’s will start at 6:30 p.m. at the Indian Center, 1100 Military Road. Teams of four will search for secret locations around town where they’ll perform zany challenges. Each team designates a Beauty, a Brain, a Belly and a Brawn for a variety of individual and team activities. These Amazing Chasers compete to find and complete all of the challenges and to win prizes. Funds raised in the Amazing Chase provide substance use disorder and mental health services to women in need in our community, as well as support services for their families. For more information on the Amazing Chase and to register, visit www.stmonicas.com/amazingchase.

