Miley Lewis lives in a world of color, a palette painted with a sweep of crayons, colored pencils and markers. “My favorite color is green, but I like red and orange and brown and blue and purple and dark purple.”

The 28-year-old came to Mosaic in Southeast Nebraska in December after emerging from significant life trauma, so she is still settling into daily routines.

However, she already seems quite comfortable here, sporting a Ruby Rose T-shirt with matching backpack – and blushing a bit when she admits she is crushing on someone special named Erica. “I am shy,” Lewis admits. “My mom told me that I was shy, since I was little. But I like art, I have art.”

Greg Otto, meanwhile, is a man generally happy with life – with a smile as wide as the world. He plays video games, especially likes X-Men, loves his phone and computer and anything technological, and enjoys hanging out with family.

The 44-year-old attended Elliott Elementary, Pound Junior High, graduated from Lincoln High School – has done volunteer work at Tabitha Health Care Services and the Homeless Prevention Center – and now works at Culver’s, thanks to Mosaic.

“I love my job at Culver’s so much.”

Even more than reading Marvel comic books? “Yep.”

Mosaic in Southeast Nebraska staff members want to be crystal clear: They are not in the business of dictating lives and telling people how to live. Cautious about words like “help” and “assist” – they aspire to work beside the 55 individuals who come here daily, supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“We listen,” emphasizes Nic Batterton, executive director of Mosaic in Southeast Nebraska. “We see people as unique, beloved and important. We listen to their hopes and dreams and goals. We are here to give voice to those who so desperately need it … to provide a caring community that will help provide full, meaningful lives – on their own terms – to people like Greg and Miley.”

A unique vision

Officially, Mosaic’s vision states that the organization seeks to lend a hand in allowing people to live their best lives, offering services that empower those with disabilities, intellectual and behavioral health needs, and autism, as well as aging adults.

What that looks like in real life varies from person to person, and Mosaic is there to provide guidance in getting there – whether the goal is volunteering, working a job with wages or heading out on field treks to spin a bowling ball, create crafts or practice a karate chop.

“People who come here have often lived sheltered lives within a system that does not support their needs,” Batterton explains.

Some have lived in unfortunate circumstances; others come from safe, caring homes. Some have been homeless, others were hidden away from the world.

“But we see anyone who walks through our doors as a whole person with a unique family background, socio-economic status, personal wishes and heart’s desires.”

Lewis, for example, is very clear about what she wants in life: “I want to be famous. I want to have my own YouTube channel and show people how to do makeup.”

All Otto ever wanted was a job – and now, five days a week, in two-hour stints, he goes to Culver’s to wipe down trays and keep the dining area clean. Now he dreams about more hours, perhaps working without a coach.

Helping people fulfill their dreams

Batterton points out: “So often people who come here have never been asked: ‘What are your dreams in life?’ The truth is, their dreams are just like our dreams. They want to live independently, have jobs, go on dates.”

Mosaic in Southeast Nebraska supports making those dreams possible – lines up opportunities, creates customized plans – so people can live lives as self-sufficiently as possible.

Earlier this year, Mosaic moved into new headquarters on South 48th Street, but the staff underlines that this organization is about much more than four walls. “Most of the people we support spend limited time here – and about 80 percent of their time out in the community,” shares Batterton.

Mosaic is unique in that philosophy and vision, says Malindi Gabelhouse, associate director. “Your day here is your choice, whether that means going to work or volunteering – choosing a field trip – watching TV. You deserve the same opportunities to choose as anyone else.”

She believes that kind of respect contributes to the transformative miracles they witness every day:

People who were abused, neglected – now smiling, thriving.

People who were nonverbal, starting to chat.

People who never had a job, earning a competitive wage.

“Mosaic is here to build connections and show society that these individuals can be part of the community,” Gabelhouse says. “We are here to give people opportunities to explore – to build their own lives.”

Mosaic embraces what staff call a person-centered plan by providing:

• Day services with a range of supports that foster life skills for independence and healthy living.

• Job skills for gainful employment.

• Services specifically focused on individuals with intellectual and behavioral health issues, and autism.

• Shared living providers – individuals or couples who offer a home for people like Miley and Greg, and as much independence as possible.

Part of an organization that spans 13 states

Mosaic in Southeast Nebraska, in fact, is only one arm of a much broader organization. Mosaic, the largest faith-based provider of services to people with disabilities in the U.S., now reaches across 13 states to help support 5,200 people. Its origins date back more than a century, but in 2003 several missions joined together – Bethphage Inner Mission Association and the Martin Luther Home – to become Mosaic.

“The name represents pieces of a puzzle, coming together, with one cohesive mission,” Batterton explains, “honoring people, understanding that a person with a disability can work, can live independently, has plans for the future.”

For Batterton, those lessons have been embedded for a very long time. Growing up with a dad who suffered from paranoid schizophrenia, he was always curious about people facing challenges. “I missed recess one day because there was someone in a wheelchair who seemed segregated from the other kids, who I wanted to talk with … And pretty soon I started taking her to recess – with all the other kids.”

He says he has found solace in a career helping others – and was eventually drawn to Mosaic to be part of something bigger.

“People will tell me, ‘Oh, you must teach them so much.’ The truth is, they have taught me about life. They have taught me true adversity, having to fight for the right to simply be seen.”

At the close of each day at Mosaic, he says, “Someone is smiling at you, giving you a high five. And every stress from that day is washed away. That’s what keeps me coming back. They are all counting on me to show up.”

Because, of course, Otto is still hoping for more job hours and a chance to work solo. Lewis is wishing for a trip to Paris and the Eiffel Tower.

“We are all human beings who deserve and need to be treated with love and understanding,” Batterton says. “We all deserve our dreams.”