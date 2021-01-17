New Lincoln Littles office embraces our community’s tiniest citizens

Wrapping their arms around our community’s tiniest citizens impacted by the ongoing pandemic, early child care providers are finding their own support and salvation – thanks to the Lincoln Littles organization.
“Lincoln Littles is like finding sanctuary, a godsend, a one-stop shop,” said Janice Anderson, administrator for West A Street KinderCare.
Providers can find answers at the new Lincoln Littles office, as well as a friendly smile, an understanding conversation, protective gear, guidance to ever-changing rules, and resources for families struggling to pay child care costs.
“We are trying to find our way through an incredibly stressful situation,” Anderson said. “But when I call this special organization, I come away refreshed and recharged … I cannot imagine going through this pandemic without the staff at Lincoln Littles.”
Anne Brandt, executive director of Lincoln Littles, said there has never been a better time for our community to support early childhood: families, children and providers.
“The pandemic has presented challenges as the early child care landscape shifts,” Brandt said. “Child care providers have worked valiantly to stay afloat in these pandemic times, and it has been remarkable to watch their dedication … But we need community-wide solutions to help fulfill the mission of Lincoln Littles: Ensuring all children have access to high-quality early childhood care.”
The third annual Lincoln Littles Giving Day – Friday, Feb. 12 on Abraham Lincoln’s birthday – raises tuition assistance for children from working families facing the greatest financial need. The funds raised by the community on Feb. 12 will be granted to pre-qualified early childhood providers who are on Step 2 or higher in Nebraska’s Step Up to Quality rating system. Donations may be made online at LincolnLittles.org through Feb. 12 – as well as mailed to the Lincoln Community Foundation, 215 Centennial Mall South, Lincoln, NE 68508.
“The pandemic has undoubtedly challenged the Lincoln Littles staff and their diligent work for early childhood care,” Brandt said. “But there have also been silver linings. It forced us to look at our larger purpose, faster. There was a dire need to connect with child care providers, to help them deal with the reality of fewer kids, less revenue.”
“We were there to provide social/emotional support – to help them navigate – to help our community gain awareness: Parents could not go to work unless they had child care,” said Brandt. “That became very clear, very quickly.”
Suzanne Schneider, associate director of Lincoln Littles, agreed.
“The pandemic shone a bright light on how child care employees are essential workers,” Schneider said. “When schools closed, child care providers did not. They stayed open. They continued to serve children.”
Nonetheless, providers felt the strain of their responsibilities, she said. “So, I asked myself: What would I need as a provider?”
Lincoln Littles helped provide those needs: Weekly Zoom calls, supplies like masks, thermometers and sanitizer, as well as advice on directed health measure guidelines and licensing. They were also part of a coordinated effort to launch a new statewide child care referral service, www.nechildcarereferral.org, connecting families with licensed child care.
“Resources were often already there, but we needed to build structure and we needed to build it fast,” Schneider said. “The new Lincoln Littles office was able to create the necessary collaborative relationships to bring everything under one umbrella.”
Child care providers like Anderson are grateful: “I am proud of the way providers have risen to the challenge … Children who attend one year in a quality preschool setting are often more successful in kindergarten. I wish our community could look into early childhood classrooms and see the work getting done.”
Brandt believes excellent, affordable child care strengthens the fabric of Lincoln.
“Quality child care addresses the importance of brain development in a child in those first critical years before kindergarten,” she said. “But quality child care also allows our workforce to get back to work … it pulls a community together.”
The Lincoln Littles office has come far, she said. “We have built amazing collaborations and partnerships. We opened important conversations with businesses, community members … We started the work of elevating early child care in the Lincoln community.”
But there are more lessons to learn. “I believe we need to help our community understand how important high-quality child care is in influencing a child’s early years, and in fact the rest of their lives,” Brandt said.
There is time to inform and involve the community, thanks to a five-year grant provided by the Harbor of Dreams Foundation and the Acklie Charitable Foundation.
Brandt recalls a recent conversation with a new mother.
“She talked about how the early years were so critical for her daughter, but that she had found an early child care teacher who made her feel safe – and her precious daughter feel protected,” Brandt said. “I look forward to the day when every single parent in Lincoln feels the same way.”