New Lincoln Littles office embraces our community’s tiniest citizens

Nonetheless, providers felt the strain of their responsibilities, she said. “So, I asked myself: What would I need as a provider?”

Lincoln Littles helped provide those needs: Weekly Zoom calls, supplies like masks, thermometers and sanitizer, as well as advice on directed health measure guidelines and licensing. They were also part of a coordinated effort to launch a new statewide child care referral service, www.nechildcarereferral.org, connecting families with licensed child care.

“Resources were often already there, but we needed to build structure and we needed to build it fast,” Schneider said. “The new Lincoln Littles office was able to create the necessary collaborative relationships to bring everything under one umbrella.”

Child care providers like Anderson are grateful: “I am proud of the way providers have risen to the challenge … Children who attend one year in a quality preschool setting are often more successful in kindergarten. I wish our community could look into early childhood classrooms and see the work getting done.”

Brandt believes excellent, affordable child care strengthens the fabric of Lincoln.