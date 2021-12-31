New coalition aims to connect kids and mentors

One person can change a life. Anecdotes abound, and research backs it up – when a child has a trusted adult come into his/her life at just the right time, it can change that child’s life trajectory for the better. And those children grow up to be adults with better health outcomes and longer lifespans.
This is why Community Health Endowment stepped up to fund creation of the Lincoln Youth Mentoring Coalition (LYMC) in 2020. What began as a year-long initiative to create the coalition, and to map mentoring services in Lincoln, has become a cohort of passionate individuals representing the nonprofits that connect kids to adults who can change their lives.
"My favorite thing about mentoring is the capacity to not only encourage and share skills with someone else, but also being able to gain lots of new knowledge and empowerment from a mentee as well," said Natavia Jones, Youth Development program coordinator at YWCA of Lincoln, a member of the LYMC.
Organizations that conduct or are considering mentoring programs for youth, as well as organizations that support mentoring programs, are part of the Coalition. Thirty-six individuals representing 27 organizations in Lancaster County are members of the Coalition.
“When we had this idea to form a coalition, we had no idea there were so many organizations in Lincoln doing youth mentoring,” said Jim Bennett, executive director of TeamMates of Lincoln. “We cast a wide net and invited anyone interested in youth mentoring to be part of the conversation.”
State of Mentoring Report
In its first year, the LYMC sought to map the youth mentoring services in Lincoln and ultimately created a final assessment of mentoring, the State of Mentoring Report, published in January 2021. (It can be found at www.mentorlnk.org.)
The report was the first of its kind for Lincoln and Lancaster County. The Coalition generated it by conducting surveys, collecting data and acquiring feedback from stakeholders.
The report included information about the variety of mentoring happening at the organizations participating in the Coalition, including one-on-one matches, group mentoring, peer mentoring, faith-based mentoring, activity-based mentoring, culturally-appropriate mentoring and more.
Highlights from the January 2021 report include:
• 926 mentors are needed to mentor students currently waiting.
• Diverse mentors are needed. Currently, 51% of mentored youth identify as a person of color versus 12% of mentors.
• The vast majority of youth waiting for a mentor are male. Currently, 41% of youth mentored are male while only 36% of mentors are male.
• 76% of youth mentored are in poverty.
The report also concluded that for Lincoln to truly be a city that mentors, three things are needed: mentors, quality and funding.
Campaign to be launched in January to recruit mentors
To address the need for mentors, the LYMC will launch a campaign in January 2022 to recruit volunteer mentors. The campaign’s website (mentorLNK.org) has a search feature that allows adults to input certain parameters and find nonprofits that match with their interests. The interested volunteer can then contact the nonprofit where efforts will be made to match intentionally, keeping in mind the youth’s culture, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation or gender identity, disability or different ability.
“While already having a collaborative working relationship with other agencies like Boys and Girls Club, the Lincoln Youth Mentoring Coalition has created an amazing opportunity for all mentoring organizations to partner together in enhancing quality services for Lincoln's youth,” said Elton Edmond, executive director of Mentoring Plus. “I am especially excited about the upcoming campaign to recruit more mentors, especially fellow male mentors and mentors wanting to connect with the diverse needs of youth in the community.”
The Coalition continues to meet monthly to network and receive trainings designed to improve quality. Specific training is sought for staff and volunteers around cultural competency, race/ethnicity, LGBTQ+ awareness, disability and different ability awareness.
"One thing that we have learned through COVID-19 is a greater sense of belonging and connectedness,” said Dustin Oltman, program director for City Impact. “This is why representation matters. When a youth can automatically identify with a mentor, it lowers their guard and allows them to be more authentic versions of themselves from the start."
Raising awareness and funding
While the campaign’s focus is to recruit volunteers, a secondary effect will be raised awareness that will hopefully lead to increased funding. Consistent funding is needed to pay existing staff members (administrative or program) a living wage that offers benefits. Several programs noted that with additional funding, they could hire additional staff to help meet the demand. Funds are also needed to recruit volunteers, train volunteers and staff, and financially support activities for youth.
Through collaboration and a coordinated effort between Lincoln’s diverse mentoring programs, the LYMC works to enhance the lives of youth by improving the quality of mentoring and increasing the number of youth with mentors. Additionally, the coalition will continue to learn together and from each other, coordinate recruitment and advocate the value of mentors and funding mentoring programs.
"The Lincoln Youth Mentoring Coalition is a fantastic group that I'm thrilled to be a part of,” said Kyle Bishop, recruitment and event coordinator with Big Brothers Big Sisters Lincoln. “John F. Kennedy once said, 'Leadership and learning are indispensable to each other,' and it feels like the youth mentoring agencies of Lincoln take that message to heart. We want to empower all youth we serve with the life skills essential to learning and leading the roles they take after leaving our organizations."