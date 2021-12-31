New coalition aims to connect kids and mentors

"One thing that we have learned through COVID-19 is a greater sense of belonging and connectedness,” said Dustin Oltman, program director for City Impact. “This is why representation matters. When a youth can automatically identify with a mentor, it lowers their guard and allows them to be more authentic versions of themselves from the start."

Raising awareness and funding

While the campaign’s focus is to recruit volunteers, a secondary effect will be raised awareness that will hopefully lead to increased funding. Consistent funding is needed to pay existing staff members (administrative or program) a living wage that offers benefits. Several programs noted that with additional funding, they could hire additional staff to help meet the demand. Funds are also needed to recruit volunteers, train volunteers and staff, and financially support activities for youth.

Through collaboration and a coordinated effort between Lincoln’s diverse mentoring programs, the LYMC works to enhance the lives of youth by improving the quality of mentoring and increasing the number of youth with mentors. Additionally, the coalition will continue to learn together and from each other, coordinate recruitment and advocate the value of mentors and funding mentoring programs.