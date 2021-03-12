Make-A-Wish Nebraska’s virtual Wish Ball raises $108K

Make-A-Wish Nebraska hosted its annual Wish Ball virtually through Zoom on Saturday, Feb. 20, with the theme “Hope is Essential.”
Thanks to all the generous sponsors and viewers, this event raised over $108,000, which will be used to grant the wishes of children battling critical illnesses right here in Nebraska.
Guests joined in this fun, interactive evening and chose one of four experiences inspired by wish types. Participants also received a “wish kit” prior to the event that corresponded to their chosen experience.
The experiences include:
1) I wish to go around the world - Three Make-A-Wish Nebraska wish recipients shared their travel wish stories, while guests enjoyed a beverage and snacks inﬂuenced by their travels.
2) I wish to be a mixologist - Thanks to partner Sideshow Spirits, guests were able to partake in a mixology lesson and sample a food pairing provided by The Mill.
3) I wish to have a family masterpiece - Thanks to Make-A-Wish partners Makit Takit and wish kid Karis, guests were able to create a craft that all family members could take part in.
4) I wish to meet Husker legends - Alex Gordon, Jake Muhleisen and Barrett Ruud were teammates and friends in high school and in college at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Guests were able to listen to these three legends share their Husker experiences and take a trip down memory lane.
Due to COVID-19, Make-A-Wish has paused granting wishes that involve travel in order to protect the safety and health of wish kids and their families. However, the nonprofit has not stopped granting wishes. It continues to grant non-travel wishes like campers, play structures, hot tubs, room remodels, playhouses and shopping sprees.
Wishes have not stopped because hope is essential, and more wish kids are waiting than ever before. Currently, Make-A-Wish Nebraska has over 140 wishes in progress and needs the community’s support now more than ever.
“We are so grateful for everyone who tuned in and donated during the virtual Wish Ball,” said Melissa Davis-Schmit, Lincoln regional director at Make-A-Wish Nebraska. “We asked the community to rally around our wish kids and help raise critical funds that will ensure wishes can continue to be granted, and the community responded. We are very thankful for everyone’s support, and this just proves that hope is truly essential.”
For more information about Make-A-Wish Nebraska and to donate, visit www.wish.org/nebraska.