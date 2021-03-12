Make-A-Wish Nebraska’s virtual Wish Ball raises $108K

Make-A-Wish Nebraska hosted its annual Wish Ball virtually through Zoom on Saturday, Feb. 20, with the theme “Hope is Essential.”

Thanks to all the generous sponsors and viewers, this event raised over $108,000, which will be used to grant the wishes of children battling critical illnesses right here in Nebraska.

Guests joined in this fun, interactive evening and chose one of four experiences inspired by wish types. Participants also received a “wish kit” prior to the event that corresponded to their chosen experience.

The experiences include:

1) I wish to go around the world - Three Make-A-Wish Nebraska wish recipients shared their travel wish stories, while guests enjoyed a beverage and snacks inﬂuenced by their travels.

2) I wish to be a mixologist - Thanks to partner Sideshow Spirits, guests were able to partake in a mixology lesson and sample a food pairing provided by The Mill.

3) I wish to have a family masterpiece - Thanks to Make-A-Wish partners Makit Takit and wish kid Karis, guests were able to create a craft that all family members could take part in.