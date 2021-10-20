LMTA M.U.S.I.C. Endowment celebrates 10 years

Ten years ago, on Aug. 31, 2011, the Music For Underserved Interested Children (M.U.S.I.C.) Endowment began with a kickoff party of charter members at the Governor’s mansion. An anonymous donor had matched up to $5,000 to reach a total goal of $10,000, the amount necessary to fully fund an endowment through the Lincoln Community Foundation.

Because of LMTA and private fundraisers, private donations and a good run in the stock market, the fund had grown to $109,653.15 as of June 2021. Interest from the M.U.S.I.C. Endowment is paid out annually in November, and helps fund the Lincoln Music Teachers Association Music Outreach Program (LMTA-MOP). This year, that amount is $2,519.54, enough to pay for 44 lessons and other expenses for nearly three students in need.

The award-winning LMTA Music Outreach Program beneficiary provides low-cost music lessons with an LMTA teacher, instruments, printed music and community performance opportunities for up to 50 area limited-resource students to study the instrument of their choice.