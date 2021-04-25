Lincoln woman’s giving legacy spans half a century

Lincoln and Omaha Zoo foundations have also been grateful recipients of grant money. Abbott’s foundation gave $25,000 to the Lincoln Children’s Zoo for its giraffe exhibit in 2020 (part of a 10-year $250,000 commitment), and another $32,200 for train car repairs for four of its cars.

Omaha Zoo Foundation received a two-year commitment totaling $500,000 for 2020 and 2021 for the Owen Sea Lion Shores exhibit that opened last May. Pflug had read about the project in the newspaper and reached out to see how the Foundation could help.

The one-acre exhibit provides a state-of-the-art habitat for the zoo’s sea lions and features a 275,000-gallon pool, 40-foot-long underwater viewing window, a kelp forest and sandy beach areas. Both the Abbott and Lienemann foundations will be recognized with signage near the underwater viewing area or “sea cave” that they adopted.

Pflug toured the exhibit while it was under construction and was sold on its potential impact. Sister Denise Scholz, the Abbott Foundation's treasurer, was able to view the exhibit upon completion and said, “It was an amazing site to see them (the sea lions) swimming around, and they’re very engaging when they go by.”