Lincoln Littles Giving Day: Feb. 9

February is a time for hearts and roses, but also a time to consider heartfelt donations for our community’s tiniest residents by contributing to the fourth annual Lincoln Littles Giving Day: Wednesday, Feb. 9.
“Supporting our youngest community members with an opportunity to have high-quality education and child care strengthens the fabric of our community,” says Anne Brandt, executive director of Lincoln Littles.
A child’s early years are the foundation for his or her future development, providing a strong base for lifelong learning and learning abilities, including cognitive and social development. Well-established research continues to emphasize the importance of early childhood education as an essential building block of a child’s future success.
“The ability to have quality child care should not be based on money. It should be based on public good and made available to all families,” according to Brandt.
The fourth annual Lincoln Littles Giving Day – always close to Abraham Lincoln’s birthday – raises funds for children from working families facing the greatest financial need.
Lincoln Littles Giving Day donations go directly to quality child care providers, providing tuition assistance for children from lower-income families to attend their early childhood education programs.
Suzanne Schneider, associate director for Lincoln Littles, puts it this way: “Our work is focused on removing financial barriers, so all kids have the opportunity for a fair start in school.”
Giving is online at LincolnLittles.org from now through 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9. Donations may be mailed or delivered to the Lincoln Community Foundation, 215 Centennial Mall South, Lincoln, NE 68508. Checks must be written to “Lincoln Community Foundation” with “Lincoln Littles” written in the memo line.