Lincoln Littles Giving Day: Feb. 9

February is a time for hearts and roses, but also a time to consider heartfelt donations for our community’s tiniest residents by contributing to the fourth annual Lincoln Littles Giving Day: Wednesday, Feb. 9.

“Supporting our youngest community members with an opportunity to have high-quality education and child care strengthens the fabric of our community,” says Anne Brandt, executive director of Lincoln Littles.

A child’s early years are the foundation for his or her future development, providing a strong base for lifelong learning and learning abilities, including cognitive and social development. Well-established research continues to emphasize the importance of early childhood education as an essential building block of a child’s future success.

“The ability to have quality child care should not be based on money. It should be based on public good and made available to all families,” according to Brandt.

The fourth annual Lincoln Littles Giving Day – always close to Abraham Lincoln’s birthday – raises funds for children from working families facing the greatest financial need.