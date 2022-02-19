Lincoln Literacy helps Afghans adjust to life in Lincoln

As the Taliban advanced and the Afghanistan capital started to fall last year, Mohibullah Hamit and his family knew they were in danger. Hamit had worked for the U.S. military in Kabul, and anyone working there had started to vanish.

“We stayed longer than we should with risk of Taliban retaliation,” Hamit says, now safe and sound in Lincoln with three of his adult siblings. “Insurgent groups are still coming to the house of my parents in Afghanistan, knocking on the door. They are looking for us; we are targeted. My mother tells us, ‘Son, don’t try to come back home.’”

Fairly fluent in English, Hamit tells a compelling story of their escape and of how blessed he and three tenacious siblings feel to have found a home in Lincoln. “We are so happy and thankful to the people of the U.S. for bringing us here.”

Clayton Naff, executive director of Lincoln Literacy, says this kind of gratitude is uniform among all refugees.

“People like Mohibullah and his brothers and sisters are filled with gratitude,” he says. “They bring great vitality to our community, just as refugees and immigrants before them. I am fully confident we will be better off for having welcomed refugees to Lincoln.”

Bridge to a better future

For decades, Naff says, Lincoln Literacy has served a major role in helping newcomers adjust to life in Lincoln – most recently the latest wave from Afghanistan: “Lincoln Literacy works as a bridge across to a better life, a better future.”

According to the latest numbers, 500 Afghans have settled in Nebraska since fall and thousands more are expected in coming months – estimates that increase regularly.

Hamit, a civil engineer, was among the first wave to arrive in Lincoln in October while his three siblings arrived months later. Now living in temporary housing, they await a more permanent home, but are content in their newfound sense of security.

Surprisingly composed, Hamit relates an emotional story of his family’s flight: “The government was collapsing and the Taliban took control so fast, very cruel people arresting and killing people … I called my brothers and sisters and told them I could get the papers, but we needed to escape. It was terrible, such a bad time.”

Unfortunately, Hamit and his three siblings were separated in the crowded chaotic Kabul Airport – but reunited in Lincoln with the arrival of his brother, Hikmatullah Wazirzai, and his two sisters, Fishtal Wazirzai and Masouma Wazirzai. Another of Hamit’s brothers is stranded in The Netherlands, while a fifth brother is still back in Afghanistan in hiding.

Hamit’s brother, Wazirzai, says they already feel comfortable in Nebraska. “We have a message for our family still in Afghanistan, our mom and papa, our brother: ‘We are good. We are safe. There is no war and no fighting here. There is so much space … Our next ambitions are learning English and finding work.’”

Working with resettlement agencies

Naff says that’s where his agency enters the picture. Part of the New Americans Task Force – a network of agencies that help refugees and immigrants find footing in this community – Lincoln Literacy supplements the significant contributions of the two major resettlement agencies here: Catholic Social Services and Lutheran Family Services.

Southeast Community College generally provides a month of language classes, then new citizens go to Lincoln Literacy.

But the agency is about so much more than teaching skills in reading and writing, Naff emphasizes. “We provide essential survival services that help a refugee settle into a new home,” he explains, citing guidance in everything from figuring out utility bills to earning a driver’s license.

Lincoln Literacy also provides:

• Van transportation to and from classes.

• Free onsite child care.

• Support with job skills and GEDs.

• Literacy lessons in math and computers, health and finance.

“Through volunteer tutors, we not only help refugees learn the language, we often serve as their first American friend, someone who they can ask any question,” Naff shares.

50th anniversary

Lincoln Literacy celebrates its 50th anniversary this year as a community-based nonprofit. The agency started in 1972 as a small civic group with a handful of volunteers, increased their range of services in the early 1990s with a major wave of immigration, and truly ramped up after a 2005 Woods Charitable Fund grant.

“We increased learning opportunities … an English Language and Literacy Academy … 22 learning centers across the city. By 2020, we served a record 1,200 people.”

The pandemic undoubtedly set them back, Naff says, but adds he is proud of how the organization weathered the storm.

“Life changed in an instant, but Lincoln Literacy paused to regroup and bounded back fast … I was never prouder to live in Lincoln,” he says. “We demonstrated that we are a community and that we care about one another … Despite our individual worries, we were willing to pitch in and help one another. And that’s beautiful.”

He praises Lincoln Literacy volunteers “who stayed with us through all our frustrating twists and turns these past two years. And I’m proud of our staff for enduring all the hardships and remaining extraordinarily dedicated.”

Currently the agency is seeing a modest rebound, reopening some in-person classes as well as eight learning centers – while continuing weekly online classes, and providing free Chromebooks and internet access.

“I’m optimistic about the future,” Naff says. “Looking ahead, I’m hopeful we will be able to again provide robust services throughout Lincoln.”

Welcoming city, opening doors

Hamit and his brother and sisters are overwhelmed with the welcoming people of Lincoln, and praise Lincoln Literacy “for opening so many doors for us already.”

He recognizes inevitable challenges loom ahead with housing and financial support, anxiously awaiting their absent siblings. Nonetheless, when asked about the future, Hamit smiles calmly: “The Taliban are not after us here. I don’t have many complaints.”

