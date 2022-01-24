Lincoln Literacy: Helping Afghans adjust to life in Lincoln

As the Taliban advanced and the Afghanistan capital started to fall last year, Mohibullah Hamit and his family knew they were in danger. Hamit had worked for the U.S. military in Kabul, and anyone working there had started to vanish.

“We stayed longer than we should with risk of Taliban retaliation,” Hamit says, now safe and sound in Lincoln with three of his adult siblings. “Insurgent groups are still coming to the house of my parents in Afghanistan, knocking on the door. They are looking for us; we are targeted. My mother tells us, ‘Son, don’t try to come back home.’”

Fairly fluent in English, Hamit tells a compelling story of their escape and of how blessed he and three tenacious siblings feel to have found a home in Lincoln. “We are so happy and thankful to the people of the U.S. for bringing us here.”

Clayton Naff, executive director of Lincoln Literacy, says this kind of gratitude is uniform among all refugees.

“People like Mohibullah and his brothers and sisters are filled with gratitude,” he says. “They bring great vitality to our community, just as refugees and immigrants before them. I am fully confident we will be better off for having welcomed refugees to Lincoln.”