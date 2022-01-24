Lincoln Leaders: Heather Loughman and Vi See built up Community Action and more

Then there’s Loughman. She grew up in Michigan and came to Lincoln just 10 years ago. There was this guy Bill who had a hand in it. Anyway, new to town, Heather was searching around for something meaningful to do, so she took on the challenge of writing grant proposals for Community Action. The work she did helped broaden the agency’s financial support and increased awareness of its services.

“When we work together, there’s no limit to what we can do to help people in need,” Loughman said.

Recently, as See stepped down, Loughman accepted the challenge to fill the position of CEO of the partnership that See had grown into such a broad and dynamic agency.

In addition to working together at Community Action, the two women connected with many across Lincoln through their participation in Leadership Lincoln’s Fellows program.

“I was part of the eighth class,” noted See, “and through my participation I got to know how our community works and I made some wonderful, lifelong friends.”

Loughman is a more recent graduate of the Fellows program in 2019, and she said her participation helped her get to know the people who make Lincoln so special.