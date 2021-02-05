Lincoln Arts Council project grant recipients announced

The Lincoln Arts Council has announced the recipients of its 2021 project grants. These grants are awarded to qualifying arts nonprofits to support high quality arts projects and programs that reflect creativity and innovation, and show cultural and generational diversity in programming or a focus on programming for children and youth.

The following 10 projects were selected to receive between $750 and $1,000 of underwriting provided by the Ken Good Beautification Fund and administered by the Lincoln Arts Council. Ken Good’s life was an example of what could be accomplished when you put the welfare of others ahead of your own needs and wants. His compassion for children, his love of his community and his joy in all things growing was evident in the gifts he made and the philanthropic endeavors he pursued.

The Lincoln Arts Council encourages everyone to support these worthy projects.

"We really are lucky to have such an amazing arts community in Lincoln," says Troy Gagner, partnerships and programs director with the Lincoln Arts Council. "We always have so many great projects to choose from. Our selection panel of community members always has a difficult job deciding which of the many deserving projects will receive funding."

2021 project grant recipients