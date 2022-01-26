Light the Night event raises $28K for Christian Heritage

A Light the Night drive-through holiday lights event raised $28,630 for Christian Heritage, a nonprofit that serves more than 1,000 vulnerable children and families annually.

The event, which took place on multiple acres at Christian Heritage, 14880 Old Cheney Road near Walton just east of Lincoln, drew 1,180 carloads of people to the public event Dec. 9-11, according to Stacy Bingham, executive director of growth and stewardship. In addition, 220 children and families impacted by foster care and incarceration attended a special pre-event Dec. 4.

Light the Night displayed thousands of Christmas lights and included a Whoville with the Grinch and Whos, Candy Cane Lane, Santa and Mrs. Claus, a nativity, Polar Express, snack shack and more.

"Our hope is that Light the Night will become a family tradition in Lincoln and surrounding communities for years to come, and a meaningful way to spread joy to vulnerable children during the Christmas season,” Bingham said. “It was incredible to see the vision come to life through hundreds of community volunteers who served cookies and cocoa, dressed up as part of Whoville or were part of our nativity scene in Bethlehem.”