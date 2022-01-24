Laila Ayubzai: Helping a new generation of Afghans

Laila Ayubzai arrived in Lincoln on Sept. 15, 2000, coming from Afghanistan after her husband was killed by the Taliban.

A widow with six children – a baby in her arms – she still remembers her first night in America at a hotel in New York City … the taste of Pepsi, a rare treat … how her kids each received a dinner box which she told them to ration.

“We had run away from war,” she explains. “I was a single mom with no money, no luggage … It was one of the best nights of my life.”

The next day her family boarded a plane bound for Nebraska, a place she was told was the heart of America.

Twenty years later she is fluent in English, her children have graduated from high school and have jobs, she and her sons have launched a local food truck called The Corner Kitchen, and she is giving back by helping a new wave of Afghan refugees.

“I tell new Afghans that I know this pain. I had this pain inside … But they cannot think in the back, they must think into the future,” she shares. “Be strong. It’s not easy to leave your country behind, but someday they will be sitting in a good place with an open heart and with food on the table.”