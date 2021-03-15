Generous community raises more than $1M for early childhood education

Matching sponsors provided backbone funding for the giving day, and together with the community, surpassed the Mayor’s challenge. The investment in Lincoln’s current and future workforce is one that local individual and business philanthropists can feel good about. Research by James Heckman, prizewinning American economist, shows every dollar spent on high-quality, birth-to-5 programs delivered a 13% per annum return on investment to the community.

“We extend our gratitude to the mayor for this incredible commitment and show of support,” said Bartle. “Our matching fund sponsors and generous community answered the call with their donations. These funds will help so many working families and will give our littlest residents the best possible start.”

Tuition assistance to over 300 local families

Since the giving day was launched in 2019, more than 300 local families have received tuition assistance through the Lincoln Littles initiative. Lincoln Littles grants funds to pre-qualified early-childhood programs (homes and centers) that participate in the state’s Step-Up to Quality program. Anne Brandt, executive director of Lincoln Littles, has seen firsthand how families and child care providers alike have been negatively impacted during the pandemic.