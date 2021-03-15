Generous community raises more than $1M for early childhood education

Lincoln’s littlest residents had big news to cheer about on Feb. 12. Nearly 700 donors came together to raise $1,072,088 for early childhood education on the third annual Lincoln Littles Giving Day.
Hosted on Abraham Lincoln’s birthday by the Lincoln Community Foundation (LCF), the giving day raised funds for tuition assistance, allowing more children in need to access quality early childhood education.
“Hats off to you, Lincoln!” said LCF President Barbara Bartle. “The community stepped up for our little ones during such a critical time, and your generosity was absolutely heartwarming.”
Mayor’s Big Challenge
This year, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird issued the “Mayor’s Big Challenge for Lincoln Littles” to encourage community donations. The City of Lincoln identified one-time funds totaling $500,000 from the recent federal stimulus bill to contribute to Lincoln Littles. A goal was set to raise $1 million through combined efforts to support high-quality child care.
“Working families have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19,” said the mayor. “Many have lost income due to the pandemic, and child care has become even more difficult to access. My Economic Recovery Task Force highlighted these challenges and called for increased access to child care as part of its recommended strategies to support our workforce and local businesses.”
Matching sponsors provided backbone funding for the giving day, and together with the community, surpassed the Mayor’s challenge. The investment in Lincoln’s current and future workforce is one that local individual and business philanthropists can feel good about. Research by James Heckman, prizewinning American economist, shows every dollar spent on high-quality, birth-to-5 programs delivered a 13% per annum return on investment to the community.
“We extend our gratitude to the mayor for this incredible commitment and show of support,” said Bartle. “Our matching fund sponsors and generous community answered the call with their donations. These funds will help so many working families and will give our littlest residents the best possible start.”
Tuition assistance to over 300 local families
Since the giving day was launched in 2019, more than 300 local families have received tuition assistance through the Lincoln Littles initiative. Lincoln Littles grants funds to pre-qualified early-childhood programs (homes and centers) that participate in the state’s Step-Up to Quality program. Anne Brandt, executive director of Lincoln Littles, has seen firsthand how families and child care providers alike have been negatively impacted during the pandemic.
“The pandemic has made it clear, high-quality child care and education is essential,” said Brandt. “The Lincoln Littles tuition assistance dollars help support local children and families, but also our area child care employees and business owners. With Lincoln’s commitment and generosity, we will continue to work to build a better early childhood system.”
Donations to Lincoln Littles can be made year-round at LincolnLittles.org. Matching sponsors include Mae Whitmer Early Childhood Fund (lead sponsor), Buffett Early Childhood Fund, Bettenhausen Family Foundation in memory of Professor James D. Carr, Complete Children’s Health, Kile and Virginia Johnson, Krieger Family Foundation, Labenz & Associates LLC, Drs. Marilyn and David Moore, Nebraska Children and Families Foundation, Nelnet, Helen Raikes in honor of Senator Ron Raikes, Drs. Bob and Lisa Rauner, Sue and Al Saathoff, Susan Sehnert Stuart, Donald and Janice Svehla Family, Tom and Susan Tallman, Union Bank and Trust Company, Dr. Eileen and Richard Vautravers, Ross and Judy Wilcox, and WRK Family Foundation.