Food Bank of Lincoln sets sights on new distribution center

If there is one thing that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought to light more dramatically for the Food Bank of Lincoln, it’s that it needs to improve efficiency to meet an increasing demand for food.
As the pandemic was hitting early last year, the Food Bank was launching the quiet phase of a $10 million capital campaign for a new 60,000-square-foot facility so it could continue to fulfill its mission of alleviating hunger in Southeast Nebraska.
The largest chunk of the funds raised will cover design and construction costs, with the remainder going toward the 7-acre land purchase, new cooler and freezer, operations equipment, technology and security improvements, furnishings and other miscellaneous items.
The center will also house offices for the nonprofit’s 33 full-time staff and space to hold educational workshops such as “Bridges out of Poverty.”
Executive Director Scott Young said the current distribution center at 4840 Doris Bair Circle is at the end of its useful life. Since he took over the helm in 2001, the Food Bank has increased the amount of food it distributes 12-fold.
Among the Raise Our Response to Hunger campaign’s goals are connecting more people to meals and increasing access to healthy food. The new location, at 4201 N.W. 12th St. near the airport interchange, will provide easier access to I-80 and Cornhusker Highway to get food in and out.
When Young started 20 years ago, there were two delivery vehicles. Today, there are seven. “People are driving routes daily to pick up food,” Young said.
Enhanced transportation logistics and docks to expedite loading and unloading are part of the planned new distribution center. And a new technology upgrade will help with inventory efficiency and allow for an increase in deliveries.
The Food Bank will nearly triple its freezer and refrigerator space at the new site, Young said. For several years, the Food Bank has been using extra freezer space, and more recently parked freezer and cooler trucks onsite to hold additional pandemic food stores.
Greater capacity to store fresh and frozen foods
A shift from a sole emphasis on shelf-stable canned and boxed goods to more healthful foods has increased the need for energy-efficient freezer and cooler spaces. Full racking inside the new coolers will allow the Food Bank to accept much larger donations of frozen meat, fresh produce, dairy and eggs, boosting healthy food supplies for distribution.
Unlike 20 years ago, when people went to a food pantry for an infrequent emergency, current clients often seek help weekly. Young explained that there has been a shift in the Food Bank’s outreach, as it meets both emergency and supplemental feeding needs.
The nonprofit currently offers mobile food distribution, partners with 50-plus agencies and faith organizations to connect food to those in need, sponsors child hunger programs at 90 schools and serves as a conduit to federal programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Most recently, it launched on-site pantries at Belmont Elementary School, Culler Middle School, Lefler Middle School, Lincoln High, McPhee Elementary and Lincoln Southeast.
Free- and reduced-lunch rates for Lincoln Public Schools serve as an indicator for Young of the demand for food. In 1997, 25 percent of Lincoln Public Schools students were receiving lunch at a free or reduced rate. In 2020, that percentage had jumped to 46 percent.
“That’s a good illustration of families struggling,” Young said. “It’s a crisis, I think.”
Other indicators of demand include the record-breaking fiscal year that ended June 30, during which the Food Bank of Lincoln connected 11.5 million meals to clients. Also, between July and November 2020, it delivered 58 percent more pounds than the previous year during those months, Young said.
Couple who lost jobs grateful for Food Bank
Troy, a 2020 drive-through distribution recipient, was grateful that the Food Bank was available when he and his wife both lost their jobs in the wake of the pandemic. Troy eventually found employment, but the experience opened his eyes to the community need.
His takeaway is shared on the Food Bank website on the Stories of Change page. “You have genuinely changed someone like me,” Troy said. “I got to see the other side of the coin. There is more of a need to help people than we realize. Sometimes we get in our routine, focused on ourselves and our families, and we forget about our neighbors across the street counting pennies to make ends meet.”
Currently the Food Bank’s biggest weekly distribution takes place at the former Perkins restaurant in northwest Lincoln, with around 550 cars showing up. Young estimates that the Food Bank is serving 25,000-30,000 households per month across 16 counties. “A new facility will help us sustain this,” he shared.
“The building is simply the infrastructure for supporting the mission,” explained Capital Campaign chair Marilyn Moore. So far, the response to the campaign has been remarkable, she said, with $7.5 million already committed by a combination of individuals, families, corporations and foundations. “We’re asking the public to support raising the other $2.5 million.”
The Capital Campaign Committee, which along with Moore is headed by honorary chairs Angie Muhleisen, Rich Bailey and Rhonda Seacrest, will use traditional mailings, the Food Bank website and social media to get the word out to potential donors.
“I think the community has responded well to the need of others,” Young said. And he and Moore anticipate it will continue to do so in the future.
Moore and Young are proud of the all-around Food Bank product. Moore attended a distribution over the summer at Saratoga Elementary School and observed the welcoming nature of staff members as they loaded romaine lettuce, bags of oranges and apples, and other goods into cars.
“It was safe, respectful, and everyone was treated with dignity,” she shared.
Young is impressed by the variety of food that the USDA has poured into food banks since the pandemic started, allowing it to provide more healthy food options than ever before.
Young hopes to raise funds before he retires April 30
Construction on the new distribution center could begin in late spring of this year with a potential opening in early 2022. Young is hopeful that the Capital Campaign will be wrapped up by April, prior to his retirement on the 30th. “I’ll still be connected,” he said.
“We expect that he will be our biggest cheerleader,” Moore added. “The Food Bank Board is grateful for the trajectory and extra appreciative of his leadership. He’s developed a fine team of leaders at the Food Bank who will carry on that work.”