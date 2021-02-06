Food Bank of Lincoln sets sights on new distribution center

His takeaway is shared on the Food Bank website on the Stories of Change page. “You have genuinely changed someone like me,” Troy said. “I got to see the other side of the coin. There is more of a need to help people than we realize. Sometimes we get in our routine, focused on ourselves and our families, and we forget about our neighbors across the street counting pennies to make ends meet.”

Currently the Food Bank’s biggest weekly distribution takes place at the former Perkins restaurant in northwest Lincoln, with around 550 cars showing up. Young estimates that the Food Bank is serving 25,000-30,000 households per month across 16 counties. “A new facility will help us sustain this,” he shared.

“The building is simply the infrastructure for supporting the mission,” explained Capital Campaign chair Marilyn Moore. So far, the response to the campaign has been remarkable, she said, with $7.5 million already committed by a combination of individuals, families, corporations and foundations. “We’re asking the public to support raising the other $2.5 million.”

The Capital Campaign Committee, which along with Moore is headed by honorary chairs Angie Muhleisen, Rich Bailey and Rhonda Seacrest, will use traditional mailings, the Food Bank website and social media to get the word out to potential donors.