Connecting kids and mentors

One person can change a life. Anecdotes abound, and research backs it up – when a child has a trusted adult come into his/her life at just the right time, it can change that child’s life trajectory for the better. And those children grow up to be adults with better health outcomes and longer lifespans.

This is why Community Health Endowment stepped up to fund creation of the Lincoln Youth Mentoring Coalition (LYMC) in 2020. What began as a year-long initiative to create the coalition, and to map mentoring services in Lincoln, has become a cohort of passionate individuals representing the nonprofits that connect kids to adults who can change their lives.

"My favorite thing about mentoring is the capacity to not only encourage and share skills with someone else, but also being able to gain lots of new knowledge and empowerment from a mentee as well," said Natavia Jones, Youth Development program coordinator at YWCA of Lincoln, a member of the LYMC.

Organizations that conduct or are considering mentoring programs for youth, as well as organizations that support mentoring programs, are part of the Coalition. Thirty-six individuals representing 27 organizations in Lancaster County are members of the Coalition.