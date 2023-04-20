Nonprofits: The often-misunderstood powerhouses that quietly change the world every day for the better. In Lincoln, Cause Collective is helping local nonprofits turn up the volume on their voice for even greater impact.

In February, Cause Collective hosted its third Advocacy Day to help nonprofits see what happens in Nebraska’s Capitol during a unicameral session. The 33 participants sat in on a legislative session and committee hearing, met with senators and received training on the basics of advocating/lobbying.

Cause Collective partnered with Give Nebraska, Nebraska Civic Engagement Table, Nonprofit Association of the Midlands, and Coalition for a Strong Nebraska to offer the day of learning and connecting for agency staff who had little to no experience in advocacy. Sen. Anna Wishart hosted the group, which also had an opportunity to meet with freshman Sen. George Dungan.

“I don’t know where the myth started that nonprofits can’t lobby,” said Jason Varga, executive director of Cause Collective. “We can and have been doing it for 100 years.”

He explained that legislators rely on experts to make decisions. “Nonprofits are the experts about people we serve. It is important that we give them accurate information to help them make their decision,” he said. “We help make their jobs easier.

“There is a negative connotation of the word ‘lobbying’ in the for-profit world,” Varga continued. “’Lobbying’ for nonprofits is to help educate senators about the people we serve.”

The IRS has definitions of lobbying and advocacy. While advocacy is educating, lobbying is a type of advocacy that also encourages an elected official to vote a certain way on a specific piece of legislation.

“Nonprofits can lobby, but there is a simple form we recommend but isn’t required,” said Varga. “The form more clearly defines how much of your budget you can spend on lobbying and can alleviate concern that they’ll hit that limit.” Form 5768 is a simple one-page form that can be filed any time and only needs to be filed once for the lifetime of the organization.

Lobbying as part of mission

Some Cause Collective members do a lot of lobbying as part of their mission. For instance, OutNebraska advocates for the LGBTQ+ population, and Nebraska Appleseed advocates in several areas from economic security to race equity. Some nonprofits send representatives to the Capitol to discuss occasional legislation that affects their mission, including the Food Bank of Lincoln when a bill would help alleviate hunger.

“Cause Collective strives to be a role model for nonprofit organizations throughout the city of Lincoln,” said Rhonda Mattingly, president of the Cause Collective board and executive director of Bridges to Hope, a nonprofit that provides reentry services to recently incarcerated folks. “We are here to help guide nonprofit organizations in the right direction. Nonprofits play a vital role in strengthening communities, so Cause Collective wants to ensure all nonprofits throughout our city are functioning in the most efficient and ethical way possible.”

Cause Collective started as the Human Services Federation (HSF) in 1980. At that time, Kit Boesch was director of the Commission on the Status of Women.

“Lincoln had a number of quality agencies in the community,” Boesch said. “But it became real clear that agencies weren’t talking to each other. The Federation became a ‘share what you’re doing’ kind of agency.”

When Boesch became Human Services administrator for Lincoln and Lancaster County in 1982, she could spend more time networking with agencies, which in turn strengthened the Federation.

Back then, the focus was on information sharing. “We discussed partnerships, projects, people, ideas, what was new,” said Boesch. They discovered needs in the community and would work together to address them. Eventually, HSF started adding more education including board training.

HSF became a 501©(3) nonprofit in 1987. Peggy Apthorpe was working as director of Madonna Adult Day Services at the time and was a member of the HSF board.

“The purpose of the Human Services Federation was to give members a chance to share information and support one another,” Apthorpe explained. “We were also wanting to have a unified way to communicate with elected officials and legislative bodies.”

“It took time for the organization to evolve,” Boesch said. “But the growth of the program has been phenomenal. Doing real advocacy of public policy and doing it right is fantastic. It is wonderful that Cause Collective is doing that now.”

Three-part objective

Cause Collective’s aim can be summarized in three words: Collaboration, Education and Advocacy.

Monthly meetings and networking events throughout the year continue to allow nonprofits to find connections and create partnerships that can amplify their missions and create greater impact. One example of an early Collaboration that is still active today is the New Americans Task Force. Boesch recalls seeing the need to connect refugees and immigrants to services back in the 1980s. The task force continues to fill that need in Lincoln today.

Additionally, members help identify needs simply because they are talking to each other. Successful Transitions, a cohort for agencies to plan for leadership succession, came about as the result of organizations sharing the need.

From an Education standpoint, Cause Collective offers agencies a variety of trainings on marketing, fundraising, grant writing, finance and other applicable topics. Additionally, the Skills Share program allows any member agency staff to meet with a specialist for one-on-one mentoring. The Executive Director Roundtable helps new EDs learn from those who have served in those roles for years. And a cadre of trainers will provide Board 101 Training at no charge for member agencies so that more boards of directors understand their roles and responsibilities.

“Cause Collective has helped develop my confidence as an executive director and a community leader,” said Mattingly. “By taking advantage of the many professional training opportunities and networking opportunities, I’ve been able to improve my skills and expertise in management and leadership.”

In addition to the annual Advocacy Day, Cause Collective’s Advocacy Committee provides trainings throughout the year and keeps an eye on legislation that would affect the nonprofit sector as a whole.

The organization rebranded to Cause Collective in 2018. “We never denied membership to non-human services organizations,” Varga said. “Lincoln Arts Council and Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra had long been members. But rebranding allowed others to feel welcome, showing we were supportive of causes, no matter their mission.”

Varga became executive director in August 2016 after serving as part-time projects coordinator and interim ED. Since then, membership has nearly doubled and the organization has a stronger focus on strategic initiatives and transparency, modeling best practices for its members.

Elevating nonprofits’ standing in Lincoln

One strategic priority since Varga has been at the helm of the organization is to elevate the standing of nonprofits in the Lincoln community. To do this, Cause Collective has a program on KZUM Radio — 89.3 FM Mondays at 11:30 a.m. Each program features a member agency.

Additionally, the public can sign up for “In Common,” a monthly newsletter that highlights nonprofit opportunities that the public can support.

Ensuring nonprofits have access to professionals to serve on their boards, Cause Collective offers a Board Match page on its website and often participates in board matching events hosted by other organizations.

Over the years, Cause Collective has filled other needs in the nonprofit community including leading the Volunteer Coordinators Council and hosting Jump Start, a fundraising platform funded by Lincoln Community Foundation and other local funders.

Cause Collective’s work is funded through membership dues, grants from local funders and corporate sponsors who want to support its mission.

“I see a need for a Cause Collective in every community with multiple nonprofits,” said Mattingly. “Hopefully, in the future, we will be an example other communities look up to and learn from.”