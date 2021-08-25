Camp reconnects siblings separated by foster care for a weekend

The main goal of Camp Catch-Up is summer fun, adventure and making great memories. Several multi-day camps take place each year, divided between western and eastern Nebraska, plus some sleepover camps or single-day gatherings at other times during the year.

Connie Duncan, Nebraska Children’s vice president for philanthropy, said Camp Catch-Up has an annual budget of about $120,000, and in 2019, it served 123 campers. There were no camps in 2020. Camp is 100% free to the kids.

Because of the pandemic, the number of families at each camp and number of camps was reduced for 2021. In early July, campers from 12 families gathered at the state 4-H campground in Halsey. Most recently, there was an overnight camp at Henry Doorly Zoo in Omaha. Up next, Sept. 24-26, is another full camping experience at Camp Solaris in Firth, plus smaller events like pizza parties, bowling or pumpkin carving.

Camper-in-chief Tarin does it all, including contract negotiations with the sites and coordinating free transportation for the campers.