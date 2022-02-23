Anonymous benefactors double impact of first-time givers

Thanks to a few anonymous donors, now through March 31 at midnight, all gifts to United Way from new donors will be matched dollar for dollar up to $50,000.

Every year, the United Way/Combined Health Agencies Drive (CHAD) Campaign raises millions of dollars for 64 vital health and human services agencies in Lincoln and Lancaster County. Last year, the campaign raised just over $6.2 million.

“What some folks might not know is that these dollars are used locally,” said Phil Morgan, executive director at Nelnet and 2021 United Way/CHAD Campaign co-chair. “This is really a community-led effort to strategically invest in vetted programs that are making a real difference for Lincoln families who need just a little bit of extra support to get through a tough time.”

The goal for the current campaign is to raise $6.35 million.

Tim Sabo, chief audit executive at Nelnet and 2021 United Way/CHAD Campaign co-chair, stressed the importance of meeting this community-identified goal. “Our 64 partner agencies rely on this funding to help deliver needed and valued support to members of our community.”

“Each nonprofit in United Way’s network makes an incredible impact on our quality of life here in Lincoln. That requires a substantial investment,” said Dawn Rockey, executive director of CASA for Lancaster County and chair of Directors of United Way Agencies. “Without the support we receive from the community through United Way, our organization would be at a disadvantage to provide the same level of care that our community needs.”

“We are grateful for our committed and generous supporters who make an impact year after year through both annual giving campaigns in their workplaces and individual contributions,” said Meagan Liesveld, executive director for United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County. “The combined giving power of so many members of our community is what makes our community stronger.”

With just about $100,000 to go to reach the campaign’s $6.35 million goal before a March 31 deadline, a group of anonymous benefactors came up with a plan. They are offering to match all gifts to United Way from new donors up to $50,000. While the emphasis for this gift-matching opportunity is placed on new donors, dollars from donors who last gave in 2019 or before will also be matched. This matching gift is contingent on the community raising $50,000. If less than $50,000 is raised, the donation from the anonymous benefactors will reflect the amount raised.

To make a donation, visit unitedwaylincoln.org or mail a check to United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County at 238 S. 13th St., Lincoln, NE 68508. Deadline is March 31.

“If anyone reading this is hesitant because they wonder if they gave last year so they don’t qualify for the match, please know that all dollars from all donors will make an impact in our community,” said Morgan. “That’s the power of United Way. When the entire community comes together around the important cause of helping others, that’s when we know we are creating a stronger Lincoln and Lancaster County.”

