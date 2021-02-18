A broken wing and a prayer

Even for a calloused Midwesterner like myself, it made me want to cry for the sheer brutality of it. Raised under the guidance of a mother who had rescued a few birds in her time, I immediately went to the back of my vehicle, grabbed a blanket and headed out to the field.

Sue asked me if I knew what I was doing. I said, “Not really. But I can’t stand to watch this any longer.”

As I approached, the owl observed me with wide, luminescent eyes. Carefully covering the talons with my blanket, I tucked the horribly, mangled wing to its body, then swaddled the bird like a newborn baby. He gave no resistance, and I had to wonder how long he’d been out there struggling. Cradling him to my chest, we stared at one another, avian to human; his yellow eyes like windows to a prehistoric world in which I was nothing but a mere, tiny spectator.

Sue cradled the bird as we drove to the Fontenelle Forest Recovery Center on a mission that felt no different than a wildlife reality show, including speeding and discussing the merits of displaying the owl as evidence if we were pulled over by the State Patrol. We were hopeful, but the bird moved very little and seemed to close his eyes in pain. We were both realistic to his slim chances of survival.