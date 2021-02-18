A broken wing and a prayer

It started like any weekend day. Isn’t that the beginning line for all unexpected stories? When your usual routine turns on its head and flips sideways, and you wonder what happened? My friend Sue Dobson and I were driving to Wilderness Park for a trail run. Cue the ominous music, the smell of coffee and familiar banter that comes from making the same drive a million times, which is punctuated with bouts of laughter and intermittent grumbling. But on this specific day, Sue swore she saw a bobcat in a neighboring field along the road.
I laughed out loud. “No, you didn’t.” Sue looked at me incredulously. “Yes, I did.”
Most days, I think Sue is a bit too fanciful and incredibly positive; she thinks me rigidly pragmatic and emotionally lacking. It’s all true. She repeated, “I’m telling you, there was a bobcat. Turn around.”
I muttered, “This is ridiculous,” as I backtracked to locate an animal that I was certain was either a conglomeration of tumbleweed and cornhusks, or a large feral cat looking to take our eyes out.
We were both wrong.
It was a great horned owl with a splayed, broken wing, crawling across the snow in one of the most pitiful displays of futility I’ve ever witnessed. When he attempted to fly and failed, he was left on his stomach, his face buried in snow with a wing turned at an unnatural angle.
Even for a calloused Midwesterner like myself, it made me want to cry for the sheer brutality of it. Raised under the guidance of a mother who had rescued a few birds in her time, I immediately went to the back of my vehicle, grabbed a blanket and headed out to the field.
Sue asked me if I knew what I was doing. I said, “Not really. But I can’t stand to watch this any longer.”
As I approached, the owl observed me with wide, luminescent eyes. Carefully covering the talons with my blanket, I tucked the horribly, mangled wing to its body, then swaddled the bird like a newborn baby. He gave no resistance, and I had to wonder how long he’d been out there struggling. Cradling him to my chest, we stared at one another, avian to human; his yellow eyes like windows to a prehistoric world in which I was nothing but a mere, tiny spectator.
Sue cradled the bird as we drove to the Fontenelle Forest Recovery Center on a mission that felt no different than a wildlife reality show, including speeding and discussing the merits of displaying the owl as evidence if we were pulled over by the State Patrol. We were hopeful, but the bird moved very little and seemed to close his eyes in pain. We were both realistic to his slim chances of survival.
Once in Omaha, we handed him over to the kind staff members that greeted us. But as mothers, we had an innate desire to grab him and run like hell. We were relieved to hear his final destination would be at the Raptor Conservation Alliance in Elmwood, Nebraska, with Betsy Finch, where he is still being fed and attended to. We keep our fingers crossed.
The stoic, majestic nature of these creatures makes them preternatural, as if they've descended from another world to watch over us with ever-seeing eyes and pass on their judgment (none of it good). I watched the poor thing struggle, his face buried in the snow. I felt some similarities between his plight and this past year's woes – everyone trying to escape the madness, only to plunge into the misery further.
In my last update with Betsy, our owl was situated at the recovery center, taking food and gaining strength, his wing carefully slung to his body. His possible outcome will be determined in the next days as they make decisions about his wing and health.
For myself, as I run the trails in the next weeks and peer toward the sky, I will see the shadow of his soul soaring over the large oaks in Wilderness Park, hunting prey, his eyes taking in the world and remembering my very small part of it.