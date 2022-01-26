Supporters raise over $280K at Tabitha’s Signature Event

Senior care advocates celebrated together for the first time in two years at nonprofit Tabitha’s major fundraiser, The Signature Event, in November at the Country Club of Lincoln.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue Pipe and Drum bagpiper, Alan Crist, kicked off the festivities to honor Veterans Day. The evening was wrapped in heartwarming stories from families and volunteers impacted by Tabitha – all woven together with the music of another Nebraska original, Hannah Huston from Season 10 of “The Voice.”

Stories spanned the breadth of Tabitha’s services, from home health and hospice to senior living to Tabitha Meals on Wheels. Each storyteller shared how Tabitha supported his/her unique needs.

The event raised more than $280,000 to support those senior care services.