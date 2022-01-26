Supporters raise over $280K at Tabitha’s Signature Event

Senior care advocates celebrated together for the first time in two years at nonprofit Tabitha’s major fundraiser, The Signature Event, in November at the Country Club of Lincoln.
Lincoln Fire & Rescue Pipe and Drum bagpiper, Alan Crist, kicked off the festivities to honor Veterans Day. The evening was wrapped in heartwarming stories from families and volunteers impacted by Tabitha – all woven together with the music of another Nebraska original, Hannah Huston from Season 10 of “The Voice.”
Stories spanned the breadth of Tabitha’s services, from home health and hospice to senior living to Tabitha Meals on Wheels. Each storyteller shared how Tabitha supported his/her unique needs.
The event raised more than $280,000 to support those senior care services.
Concluding the event, Tabitha President and CEO Christie Hinrichs reported on growth plans, which include Tabitha at Prairie Commons in Grand Island slated to open in late 2022, as well as the InterGenerational Living Community at Tabitha’s main Lincoln campus (featured as L Magazine’s November 2021 cover story). Tabitha announced Jan. 14 that thanks to a successful early fundraising campaign, it is moving up its plans to construct the 128-unit, four-story intergenerational apartment complex by a full year. The $25 million complex will be a home for both seniors 65 and older and students from the Bryan College of Health Sciences.
Hinrichs also shared her own story with a special tribute to her dad, Larry Mowrey.
“It’s a gift to spend every day working and witnessing the impact Tabitha team members have on so many lives,” Hinrichs shared. “Your dedication to supporting seniors through Tabitha bolsters our ability to dream – dreams inspired by listening to the words of the wise ones, for only those who’ve lived can best tell us what’s missing to ensure each of us live joyfully and age gracefully.”
Tabitha’s Signature Event was made possible by these major sponsors: Lockton Companies, Community Pharmacy, Union Bank & Trust, Bryan Health, Cline Williams, D.A. Davidson & Co., Home Care Assistance, Immanuel, Pinnacle Bank, Runza and West Gate Bank, among many other corporate and individual sponsors. For ways you can support local seniors, visit Tabitha.org/Give.