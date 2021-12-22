Students Together Against Cancer celebrates milestone

This past spring, Danielle was diagnosed with inflammatory breast cancer at the tender age of 27. Since then, the Lincoln woman – and mom of three young children – has undergone 10 rounds of chemotherapy, had a double mastectomy and is now scheduled for 30 rounds of radiation in the New Year.
But despite mounting medical bills that Danielle described as “financially and emotionally crushing,” her grateful family sat down to a bountiful Thanksgiving dinner this year – thanks to support from a small but mighty grassroots organization at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln called Students Together Against Cancer (STAC).
“This grocery gift card means so much to us, a gift that will ease the burden of being unable to work for six weeks,” Danielle says, noting it is difficult to explain a severe chronic illness like cancer to young ones who are only 4, 6 and 7. “I had been pursuing a degree in nursing for two years until I had to take leave for treatment. When I go back to school, I would love to be part of an organization like this.”
In fact, this holiday season STAC celebrates an impressive milestone: Danielle is the group’s 100th grant recipient, which means STAC has contributed over $40,000 to cancer patients since it began almost a decade ago.
“As a student myself, I am so proud to be the 100th recipient,” Danielle says. “I want to say from the bottom of my heart, thank you to STAC.”
Sarah Hoagland, student president of STAC, says the group takes pride in this achievement – especially as a small nonprofit that is a fully student-run and student-founded organization. “Heroes like Danielle are why busy college students continue to sustain and champion this organization.”
While so many other nonprofits aim at finding a cancer cure, STAC focuses on providing emotional and financial support by relieving everyday stressors of life, Hoagland explains. “We lighten some of the burden of paying for groceries and utilities – awarding grocery gift cards and helping with electric and gas bills – so patients can concentrate on healing and beating their disease.”
Cancer comes to every door, Hoagland notes. “It could be your neighbor, your friend. We have helped patients of all ages, all occupations – people who were just diagnosed, people who have been fighting cancer for years.”
Although Danielle is the 100th recipient, STAC students have heard many powerful stories from those they have helped, Hoagland says – each one different and unique. (STAC protocol only allows use of first names.)
• Micheal is a veteran fighting liver cancer, a man who loves dogs and meeting people. He told STAC students their gift meant he could buy bread for the first time in years – afford more than one meal a day. “I’m grateful for every birthday that passes since I never think I will have another one.”
• Raelyn believes life is too short to be serious, and hands out scarves to fellow cancer patients going through treatment. Someday, she told STAC, she hopes to help women learn how to support a family on a limited budget.
• Judy and her husband were diagnosed with cancer around the same time, but Judy’s husband lost his battle – while she planned to use STAC support with ongoing chemo treatments and radiation.
• When Troy and his family moved to Nebraska after being displaced from Hurricane Katrina, Troy was diagnosed with two different types of cancer. Despite those setbacks, STAC students were impressed that he and his wife had dedicated their lives to giving, whether they were helping hungry neighbors or friends with physical difficulties. Their son says he might come home from school and find one less pair of shoes, because his mom discovered someone who needed them more.
• Although Diane found her cancer early, doctors discovered both breast and lung cancer. After radiation therapy she planned to help STAC spread awareness about routine health screenings.
“You hear these stories and you understand why we are all so crazy-motivated to help,” says Jonah Payne, STAC vice president. “It’s so rewarding, it’s almost magical.”
It also hits very close to home.
STAC was founded in 2012 by Jonah’s brother, Jeremy Payne, who was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma when Jeremy was in high school – and Jonah was only in second grade.
“Jeremy had a friend who also had cancer, whose family had to go out and raise money,” his brother explains. “Jeremy did not believe you should have to do your own fundraising when you have so many other challenges.”
Eventually Jeremy gathered together what Jonah calls “an all-star group of UNL students who truly believed in the cause” – and STAC was born.
Ten years later, Jeremy now attends medical school and Jonah has carried on the cause by founding a branch at Lincoln Southwest High School where he attended, and now serves at UNL.
Continued funding is a challenge, Hoagland says, but STAC builds support by cobbling together small, generous donors, raising money in a wide variety of creative ways that include fundraising tournaments, hot chocolate sales, annual galas and summer concerts.
“We do not have one huge major donor,” she says. “Instead, we have lots and lots of little ones. But somehow that makes it more special. We are so grateful to the Lincoln community.”
Requirements for recipients are pretty basic: You must be diagnosed with cancer and receive treatment at a Lincoln-based facility. Application information is online at: teamstac.org.
“COVID-19 set us back, but we continue to serve almost everyone who comes to us,” Hoagland says. In fact, Danielle was the first patient the students had been able to meet personally in two years.
“That’s probably the best part, meeting our grant recipients,” Hoagland says. “We love to talk, hear their brave stories, tell them how much we admire them.”
Of course, she adds, STAC always ends every meeting the very same way: “Keep in touch. And remember, STAC has your back.”
For more information about STAC – including history, grant applications and donations – go to: teamstac.org.