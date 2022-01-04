Students Together Against Cancer celebrates helping 100 patients

This past spring, Danielle was diagnosed with inflammatory breast cancer at the tender age of 27. Since then, the Lincoln woman – and mom of three young children – has undergone 10 rounds of chemotherapy, had a double mastectomy and is now scheduled for 30 rounds of radiation in the New Year.

But despite mounting medical bills that Danielle described as “financially and emotionally crushing,” her grateful family sat down to a bountiful Thanksgiving dinner this year – thanks to support from a small but mighty grassroots organization at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln called Students Together Against Cancer (STAC).

“This grocery gift card means so much to us, a gift that will ease the burden of being unable to work for six weeks,” Danielle says, noting it is difficult to explain a severe chronic illness like cancer to young ones who are only 4, 6 and 7. “I had been pursuing a degree in nursing for two years until I had to take leave for treatment. When I go back to school, I would love to be part of an organization like this.”

In fact, this season STAC celebrates an impressive milestone: Danielle is the group’s 100th grant recipient, which means STAC has contributed over $40,000 to cancer patients since it began almost a decade ago.