Nebraska Ballroom Dance emerges in south Lincoln

Just over 20 years ago, Shelley Fritz was a budding entrepreneur on the verge of opening a new dance studio.
She was a detail-oriented businesswoman who had the financial backing of 20 investors and a firm resolve to put The DelRay Ballroom on the map. She’d pre-sold 300 tickets for the eagerly awaited grand opening in Lincoln’s Historic Haymarket District at 817 R St.
The stars seemed to be aligned. The DelRay Ballroom was positioned to be downtown Lincoln’s hottest new dance studio.
And then 9/11 came along … just three days before the grand opening on Sept. 14, 2001.
A series of four terrorist attacks had left nearly 3,000 people dead in New York City, Washington D.C. and in Pennsylvania. The attacks took a devastating emotional toll. The state of the U.S. economy, already suffering through a moderate recession at the time, was exacerbated by the attacks. Almost every sector of the economy was damaged economically.
“We had all of our ducks in a row, and it was too late to turn back,” Fritz reflected.
“We managed to have the grand opening, but the timing was not good,” she reminisced. “I had investors who had put up good money to help me open. I felt a responsibility to make sure they received a return on their investment, and I had very few people walking through the door.
“I was struggling.”
Work ethic
An intrinsic trait that helped Fritz persevere through those early years of business ownership was a willingness to work hard. She was introduced to manual labor at an early age on the family farm near Utica, Nebraska, where she and her three siblings slopped hogs and milked cows. Hard work was a way of life.
“We had lots of livestock, so farm chores were just a part of our daily routine back then,” said Fritz, who worked in barns long before she discovered ballrooms. “Everyone was expected to pull their own weight.”
The farm life helped build character. Grateful for her well-rounded upbringing and excited to see what life had to offer, the Nebraska farm girl traveled to Lincoln in pursuit of a secretarial career, but the venture left her unfulfilled. “I kept nodding off at my desk!”
Fritz was a late arrival on the dance scene, receiving her first formal dance lesson at age 19. Her curiosity was piqued. Her dance lessons were taught by Ray Mikkelsen at the Fred Astaire Studio, a downtown Lincoln studio in the Gold’s Building. Four months later, dance had become her labor of love.
She was destined to dance.
“Dance just came naturally to me. I was 19, and I’d discovered my career and what I was good at,” Fritz said matter-of-factly. “The best part was having the freedom to do what I truly love.”
She taught 10 years at the local Fred Astaire Studio before going into business on her own. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in dance in 1993. Formerly Shelley Brackhan, she taught lessons and operated Brackhan Dance Directive from 1994 to 2001 at 27th and O streets before moving her studio to 817 R St., and renaming it The DelRay Ballroom (named in memory of her sister, Shirdell Rae, who was killed in an accident in 2000). Al LaDuke founded the new location for Fritz, served as her business mentor and negotiated the building’s lease.
The building was owned by Bill Henkle, who also owned The Tool House, a business that sold construction equipment and was located nearby at 800 Q St. When the DelRay building became available for sale following Henkle’s passing in 2009, Fritz bought the renovated warehouse building in October of that year.
It wasn’t long before the spacious building housing the dance studio would double as an event venue. “Someone called the dance studio one day and asked, ‘Is that available for a wedding reception?’ That was not the intent in the beginning, but I thought – sure, why not? – and another good source of revenue began to roll in.”
Over the years, a few of the dances at The DelRay featured the musical talents of Fritz’s husband, guitarist/vocalist Stan Fritz, and his band, On The Fritz, a popular rock ‘n’ roll band for the past 40 years.
Fast-forward to today
Eight months ago, Shelley Fritz sold the DelRay building to Allstate Insurance agent Mitch Happ and his wife, Alicia, who have renamed their event center DelRay 817. Owning prime real estate for a dozen years proved profitable, Fritz reflected. “That was my 401(k) plan.”
Fritz and her teaching colleague/new business partner Sarah Spinks have renamed their dance studio Nebraska Ballroom Dance and moved to temporary quarters at 4820 Rentworth Dr., where they share space at CK Dance Academy. Spinks has become part-owner of Nebraska Ballroom Dance; the parties are working toward Spinks’ sole ownership and for her to become the face of Nebraska Ballroom Dance.
Spinks, an Omaha-area native who began teaching at Fritz’s studio in 2016, also took a circuitous path to the dance profession. Spinks said her mother made sure she was introduced to a myriad of experiences. “My mom put every musical instrument you could imagine in my hands and enrolled me in every sport and activity … including ballroom dance.”
She earned a degree in social work at Chadron State College in 2014, but decided later that working with children in crises was not for her. Working with her first dance teacher and pro/am dance partner, Jeremy Jamison, led to her career choice. She eventually connected with Fritz’s studio in Lincoln.
“I enjoy the social environment that exists at our studio,” said Spinks. “Students have a good time here.” Spinks said partnering with CK Dance Academy has been a good interim arrangement.
Spinks, 26, and her husband, Hunter Pritchard, have a daughter, Harley, who will turn 2 in April.
Nebraska Ballroom Dance looks forward to diversifying with three locations – south Lincoln, a potential new site in north Lincoln, and continuing with a partnership arrangement at the Nebraska Dance Studio at 180th and Q streets in southwest Omaha.