Nebraska Ballroom Dance emerges in south Lincoln

She taught 10 years at the local Fred Astaire Studio before going into business on her own. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in dance in 1993. Formerly Shelley Brackhan, she taught lessons and operated Brackhan Dance Directive from 1994 to 2001 at 27th and O streets before moving her studio to 817 R St., and renaming it The DelRay Ballroom (named in memory of her sister, Shirdell Rae, who was killed in an accident in 2000). Al LaDuke founded the new location for Fritz, served as her business mentor and negotiated the building’s lease.

The building was owned by Bill Henkle, who also owned The Tool House, a business that sold construction equipment and was located nearby at 800 Q St. When the DelRay building became available for sale following Henkle’s passing in 2009, Fritz bought the renovated warehouse building in October of that year.

It wasn’t long before the spacious building housing the dance studio would double as an event venue. “Someone called the dance studio one day and asked, ‘Is that available for a wedding reception?’ That was not the intent in the beginning, but I thought – sure, why not? – and another good source of revenue began to roll in.”