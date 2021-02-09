Keeping the hope and the stories alive

So I went down to the basketball arena not long ago to see a lot of shots being taken. It was Friday, Feb. 5, and it was on that cold and sunny morning when I felt like we were really seeing some light at the end of the pandemic tunnel.

I had the honor of providing transportation for my mother-in-law, Carrie Wiars, to get her to and from Pinnacle Bank Arena to get her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

As we left downtown to head for home, I thought about how it truly was a well-run event, so kudos to the PBA folks and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department for that.

A few other here-and-there thoughts that hit me that morning:

- Dr. Rick from the Progressive ads should have been there in the parking garage. “Backing into a spot when there are six cars behind you in the garage. Is that a good idea?”

- Does it really matter if Subway tuna is real tuna?

- Will I ever be able to play golf again here in Winnipeg? Wow, what a winter.

- Shouldn’t every NCAA Women’s Volleyball Championship be played in Nebraska? Really.