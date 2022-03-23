HCF event features Olympic gymnast, raises $210K for cancer patients

The Heartland Cancer Foundation’s seventh annual Mardi Gras Gala on Feb. 12 raised more than $210,000 – an increase of $60,000 over the previous year’s event proceeds.

The Cornhusker Marriott Hotel ballroom transformed into Bourbon Street and welcomed more than 400 guests who came together for a single cause: supporting community members who are struggling with both a cancer diagnosis and financial hardship.

The evening featured a silent auction, bourbon pull, keynote speaker and live auction. Personalized luminaries, which were available to purchase, helped light up the gala in honor of those who have fought cancer. The always entertaining Jack Mitchell and Kaleb Henry, co-hosts of LNK Today with Jack and Friends on 1400 KLIN radio, were the program’s emcees.

Olympic gymnast and cancer survivor Shannon Miller was the inspirational keynote speaker. She shared about her cancer journey and reinforced how important it is for us to wrap support around cancer patients – especially those who face barriers to care. As Shannon put it, “Support is really a lifeline to those who need to remain focused on their health.”

All event proceeds will benefit the Heartland Cancer Foundation’s mission to provide practical and immediate financial assistance to eligible cancer patients in our community so they can focus on what matters most: healing.

HCF and its donors aspire to provide compassion and hope and remove barriers to care by covering home, auto and utility costs for local cancer patients in need of additional support during their treatment journey.

Many area organizations and businesses stepped up to support the event, including presenting sponsor Oncology Supply.

