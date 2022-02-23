Fitness success begins with motivation, goals

Have you been able to maintain your 2022 fitness, wellness, or weigh loss goals – the so-called resolutions we all set on Jan. 1?

Here is a tip: Without motivation, knowledge is useless. You must remember this: Emotion is temporary, but sincere motivation is long lasting. That is why most individuals cannot stick with it or get the results they want. We all have it within ourselves if we take the necessary steps, practice patience, keep a cheerful outlook and follow a few steps that are outlined below.

The number one success element is to set goals and write them down. People discuss the issue of goal setting all the time, but few people really contemplate them. Without having something to work for, you will be less motivated. You will be more likely to just exercise when you feel like it or to grab a nutritious meal when it is convenient. If you have a goal in mind, you will be more likely to be consistent.

So, what are tips to keep you motivated? Evidence suggests that if you do something for 21 days, it will start becoming second nature. It needs to become a habit. You will also notice that usually the first three weeks are the most difficult mentally and physically.

How to stay motivated:

• You MUST want it bad enough!

• Life is 90% attitude.

• Write your goals down and post them so you can see them daily.

• Work out with a friend.

• Seek professional advice.

• Set realistic goals for yourself.

• Focus on completing a small goal, success weekly.

• Set up a reward plan for yourself.

• Listen to motivating music while exercising, read motivating material.

• Document your progress, diet and exercise daily.

Set short-term goals for yourself and write them down. Take time and really think about them. Write your main goal down last, and be specific. There is no greater motivation than seeing your goals fulfilled before your eyes! Write your statistics down: your weight, measurements, and include a photo. Check back when you think you are ready and record new ones. You might be surprised.

Above all, be patient!

The author, Gary Bredehoft, CSCS, CPT, CHC, is the owner of Tiger Coaching and Personal Training. If you have questions, you can reach him at gbredehoft@gmail.com or 402-488-8280.

