Happy Festivus, friends

This and that

• The Festivus episode was in 1997. I believe that is also the same year they began working on the Pine Lake Road project in Southeast Lincoln. Kidding. Minor grievance-airing. Love our road-working people, especially at this time of year.

• If you are looking for a series to binge-watch over the holidays, I highly recommend “The Americans.” Brilliant from start to finish. But don’t just take my word for it. From Variety: “As much as any other show since, say, ‘Breaking Bad,’ ‘The Americans’ needed to stick its landing, and it did so with a brio that cements it as among the defining shows of this decade.”

• Whether it’s TeamMates or Big Brothers Big Sisters, please consider mentoring as a way to volunteer in the new year. I’ve had the same TeamMate mentee since 2012. He is now a sophomore in high school. If you have the time, it is worth the time. For you and for them. Lots of kiddos who need us.

• Here’s hoping all of your grievances are minor ones. With the new year, it’s probably best to let most of them go, actually. Have great holidays and a terrific 2020.

John Mabry, development director at the Food Bank of Lincoln, will write about life from time to time in L, as permitted. He can be reached at johnmabry47@gmail.com.

