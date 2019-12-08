Happy Festivus, friends

It is the most wonderful time of the year.
Festivus time. Dec. 23.
A Festivus started for most us with a 1997 episode of “Seinfeld,” when Frank Costanza said:
“Many Christmases ago, I went to buy a doll for my son. I reached for the last one they had, but so did another man. As I rained blows upon him, I realized there had to be another way.”
And Festivus was born. Why Dec. 23? Because Frank wanted “to get a leg up on Christmas.”
But did you know that it is really a man named Dan O’Keefe who made Festivus famous? O’Keefe was a Seinfeld writer, and according to Time magazine, his family invented the holiday when O’Keefe was in grade school, complete with the airing of grievances and feats of strength.
I owe a lot to Mr. O’Keefe, as Festivus has brought much humor and joy to our family over the years, despite the pain of it all.
Thanks to O’Keefe, Frank Costanza became the father of Festivus.
“Welcome, newcomers. The tradition of Festivus begins with the airing of grievances. I got a lot of problems with you people, and now you're gonna hear about it.”
I actually do not have any problems with you people. In fact, I am grateful for every one of the seven people who read this column. Thank you all.
This and that
• The Festivus episode was in 1997. I believe that is also the same year they began working on the Pine Lake Road project in Southeast Lincoln. Kidding. Minor grievance-airing. Love our road-working people, especially at this time of year.
• If you are looking for a series to binge-watch over the holidays, I highly recommend “The Americans.” Brilliant from start to finish. But don’t just take my word for it. From Variety: “As much as any other show since, say, ‘Breaking Bad,’ ‘The Americans’ needed to stick its landing, and it did so with a brio that cements it as among the defining shows of this decade.”
• Whether it’s TeamMates or Big Brothers Big Sisters, please consider mentoring as a way to volunteer in the new year. I’ve had the same TeamMate mentee since 2012. He is now a sophomore in high school. If you have the time, it is worth the time. For you and for them. Lots of kiddos who need us.
• Here’s hoping all of your grievances are minor ones. With the new year, it’s probably best to let most of them go, actually. Have great holidays and a terrific 2020.
John Mabry, development director at the Food Bank of Lincoln, will write about life from time to time in L, as permitted. He can be reached at johnmabry47@gmail.com.